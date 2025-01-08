CirrusMD and Tendo Partner to Expand Choice and Savings for Employees and Their Dependents 

CirrusMD adds Tendo CareConnect Marketplace to provide more affordable, high-quality care options for patients needing in-person care

DENVER and PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CirrusMD, creator of the Physician-first Care & Guidance virtual care model, and Tendo, provider of high-quality, cost-competitive care bundles through its CareConnect Marketplace, announced today that they are partnering to provide CirrusMD’s members and plan sponsors with an additional solution for managing healthcare costs while delivering added value to employees and their dependents.

The combination of CirrusMD and Tendo leverages CirrusMD's Physician-first Care model to guide a patient to the next best step in care. When a patient needs in-person care, whether specialty care or diagnostics, the patient and their CirrusMD physician will now have the option of Tendo's CareConnect Marketplace - which supports 30 different specialties, with transparent pricing that results in total procedure cost savings. CirrusMD is making the Tendo CareConnect Marketplace available to its customers and their members at no additional cost.

“The Tendo relationship is a great addition for our customers, supporting the guidance component of our Physician-first Care & Guidance model to find and access high-quality care provided at transparent cash-pay pricing discounts,” said Jamie Hall, President and CEO, CirrusMD. “Access is our north star. Lowering financial barriers and illuminating high-quality care options are two important steps to improving access in what can otherwise be a cost-prohibitive, confusing, and frustrating effort to find the care one needs.”

CirrusMD’s virtual care model provides employees with always-on access to a doctor who begins delivering care in less than 60 seconds. An easy chat-first interface, with in-app Spanish translation, ensures employees can reach a doctor anytime, 24/7, wherever they may be. CirrusMD doctors deliver whole-person primary, chronic, preventative, behavioral health, and urgent/acute care, based on each patient’s needs. The multidisciplinary clinical team is armed with real-time access to employer-sponsored benefits and in-network resources referring individuals seamlessly at the point of care when they need it most.

CirrusMD physicians will now have access to Tendo's network of local and national providers offering bundled procedures at upfront prices with no surprise bills, which are often significantly lower than the national insurance average. CirrusMD physicians and patients will be able to find affordable, high-quality procedures and patients will be able to pre-purchase those procedures upfront.

The partnership also expands on CirrusMD's mission to help those who are most underserved by the U.S. healthcare system, by assisting the underinsured in finding affordable cash-pay options for high-quality care.

“Our goal at Tendo is a transparent healthcare marketplace that simplifies healthcare commerce for patients and providers,” said Ben Maisano, SVP Head of Strategy, Tendo. “CirrusMD is a perfect partner for our mission, as a trusted and convenient healthcare navigator and virtual primary care provider that is working with employers. Together, we can better manage the total cost of care during referrals.”

Employers will benefit from Tendo’s pre-negotiated direct contracts, resulting in average savings of 20-40 percent. This ensures that both cost efficiency and high-quality care are seamlessly embedded into the referral workflow. CareConnect’s referral tool embeds advanced features for the CirrusMD PCP navigator—procedure level quality scores, bundled care episodes, EMR integrated payments, and scheduling coordination—to provide a comprehensive solution for employers who want to optimize healthcare delivery.

The combined solutions streamline the patient’s journey through the healthcare system, navigating across benefit resources and care settings, and access price-transparent care solutions to deliver a more efficient and cost-effective approach.

About Tendo

Tendo, a software company recognized as one of Forbes America's Best Startup Employers for 2024, is reimagining what is possible in healthcare. Founded by siblings Dan Goldsmith and Jennifer Goldsmith, the company works with leading health systems to deliver exceptional patient experiences, better clinical outcomes, and greater efficiency for patients, clinicians, and caregivers. Tendo’s solutions bring continuity to healthcare's complex and disconnected landscape and insights to improve quality, health, and financial outcomes. With the recent acquisition of MDsave, Tendo is now able to offer patients a comprehensive platform to easily search, schedule, pay for, and manage healthcare services with transparent pricing. Learn more at www.tendo.com and www.mdsave.com .

About CirrusMD

CirrusMD is a virtual healthcare company delivering care that is instantly accessible, always informed, and directly connected to the patient’s longitudinal health record. CirrusMD is solving three of healthcare’s most pervasive problems directly at the point of care: lack of access, lack of relevant information, and lack of care continuity. With a simple chat, the CirrusMD network of high-quality physicians is instantly accessible (<60 seconds), anytime (24/7/365), anywhere in the U.S. CirrusMD doctors are supported by a proprietary Clinical Intelligence Engine, which uses AI-based technology to mine the care encounter for underlying health risks, surface relevant benefit resources and update patient records via integration with a Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN). For more information: www.cirrusmd.com .

Media Contacts:

CirrusMD

Christine Bailey

Senior Vice President, Marketing

602.410.4506

christine-bailey@cirrusmd.com

Tendo

Carly Ray

Senior Director Marketing

801.842.4706

carly@tendo.com

