Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,571 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,198 in the last 365 days.

Magna International Inc. Announces Date for Q4 & Year End 2024 Results and 2025 Outlook Webcast

AURORA, Ontario, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA)

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. ANNOUNCES DATE FOR Q4 & YEAR END 2024 RESULTS and 2025 OUTLOOK WEBCAST
   
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14, 2025 @ 8:00 AM ET
 
LIVE AUDIO WEBCAST
Webcast registration: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/672335329
   
DIAL-IN DETAILS
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In: 1-800-715-9871
Participant Toll Dial-In: 1-646-307-1963
Conference ID: 9829976
Slide presentation will be available on our website Investors | Magna prior to the call
   
REBROADCAST INFORMATION
Replay available 2 hours after the call until February 21, 2025
Toll-Free Dial-In: 1-800-770-2030
Toll Dial-In: 1-609-800-9909
Conference ID: 9829976

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com 905-726-7035

WEBCAST CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com 905-726-7108

ABOUT MAGNA INTERNATIONAL
Magna is more than one of the world’s largest suppliers in the automotive space. We are a mobility technology company built to innovate, with a global, entrepreneurial-minded team of over 175,000 employees across 343 manufacturing operations and 107 product development, engineering and sales centres spanning 28 countries. With 65+ years of expertise, our ecosystem of interconnected products combined with our complete vehicle expertise uniquely positions us to advance mobility in an expanded transportation landscape.

For further information about Magna (NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG), please visit www.magna.com or follow us on social.


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Magna International Inc. Announces Date for Q4 & Year End 2024 Results and 2025 Outlook Webcast

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more