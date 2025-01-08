Northwest Registered Agent Launches A Full Suite of Customizable Business Identity Products to Assist New and Aspiring Entrepreneurs

Clients save time and money accessing all necessary business services from one trusted provider

SPOKANE, Wash., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Responding to the diverse needs of new and aspiring business owners, Northwest Registered Agent is pleased to announce the launch of a full suite of affordable, customizable products designed to allow clients to create their business identity at whatever stage they are at in their company’s journey. Northwest’s Business Identity products are anchored in the exceptional customer care commitment of Northwest Registered Agent, a national provider of registered agent and business formation services for more than a quarter-century.

The current environment for launching a new business is strong. In the U.S., a record-breaking 5.5 million new business applications were filed in 2023, the highest number ever recorded. This robust growth can be seen across various sectors: from side hustles to social influencers, e-commerce stores to tech startups. In this new era of unprecedented opportunities, as well as challenges, Northwest Registered Agent seeks to expedite and streamline the process by setting up a client’s company, domain name, website, web hosting, email, phone number and more in less than 10 minutes and 10 clicks.

Business Identity products are available when clients hire Northwest to be their registered agent for $125 a year, to form a company for $39 plus state fees, or to register a company in another state. In each case, clients have the option to add a domain name, free for one year, a free website with SSL security, and 90-day free trials for web hosting, up to 10 business email addresses with a shared domain, and a phone line with a local area code and U.S.-based app accessible on mobile devices—each priced at $9 a month after the free trials end, with a 20% bulk discount if the client keeps them all.

Additionally, clients can now search and buy a business domain through Northwest Registered Agent without first forming a company or hiring Northwest to be their registered agent—an option tailored for clients who simply need to start building their company’s online business identity. Clients choose from hundreds of domain extensions with clear, transparent pricing and low-cost renewals. At checkout or after, clients have the option to set up their website and add 90-day free trials for web hosting, business email addresses and phone service, each priced at $9 a month after the free trials end.



All Northwest services and Business Identity products adhere to Northwest’s Privacy by Default ®, which minimizes the exposure of and access to personal data and customer information by third parties.

While some services from publicly traded corporate conglomerates such as GoDaddy, SquareSpace or Wix offer domain registration and web hosting, and others such as LegalZoom provide corporate entity formation, there has not been one platform that offers everything under one roof…until now. Business owners are able to keep their personal and professional dealings separate from each other. Best of all, Business Identity clients have all their information accessible from one password, backed by Northwest Registered Agent’s personalized service approach with knowledgeable representatives.

Technology has made starting a business easier than ever. Even still, startups face a daunting challenge. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, about 20% of new businesses fail within the first year, and up to half fail within the first five years. Understanding the intricacies of legal compliance, asset protection and the nuances of establishing a new professional digital footprint can be daunting. Business Identity helps to overcome these barriers, empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs to quickly and affordably hit the ground running.

“We know that aspiring business owners need a full suite of modern, customizable identity services to allow them to focus on their vision and spend more time learning what it takes to make their customers happy. They want to keep their personal and professional information separate and don't want their data sold on the open market. They want a partner who can grow with them, one that offers all the products and services they need to get started with one login and one password, an all-in-one solution,” explained Gib Olander, Chief Product Officer of Northwest Registered Agent. With decades of experience helping small businesses adopt and utilize technology, Olander has long served as a Product Leader with a deep knowledge of business development and helping local businesses use technology to thrive.

Deirdre Sims, owner of Lawson Legacy Enterprises, expressed, “I truly value the extensive support provided by Northwest Registered Agent, particularly their streamlined LLC setup process. Setting up my business from a single registration source has been incredibly beneficial, removing the headache from the process and expediting the setup for customer engagement.”

Brenda Callinan, owner of Modern Marketplace, said, “It proved immensely beneficial to consolidate all my business requirements in a single location. As a budding business owner, managing my phone, email, and website separately would have posed significant challenges. Business Identity has notably facilitated the distribution of my products to clientele. Although Modern Marketplace LLC is a modest enterprise, the resources furnished by Northwest have significantly bolstered our online visibility.”

Northwest Registered Agent, LLC was founded in 1998 to provide registered agent and business filing services to companies across the U.S. The first registered agent to locally deliver all client’s documents in real-time, Northwest Registered Agent, LLC is always at the forefront of innovation in the industry. Visit the website at www.northwestregisteredagent.com .

