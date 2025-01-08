Creatio Celebrates a Breakthrough Year of AI Innovation and Global Growth

In 2024, the company became a unicorn while continuing its expansion among enterprise customers and verticals with a 45% year-over-year top-line growth

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of an AI-native platform to automate CRM and workflows with no-code, completed a banner year in 2024. The company welcomed a record number of new enterprise and corporate customers, and formed 250 new partnerships. In 2024, Creatio has also achieved a defining milestone: a $200 million capital raise at a $1.2 billion valuation. This investment round was led by Sapphire Ventures, with participation from StepStone Group and current investors, Volition Capital and Horizon Capital. The round is a minority investment focused on fueling Creatio’s global expansion and driving the company’s commitment to innovation in AI, No-Code and New Era CRM automation.Creatio accelerated its R&D advancements in 2024 with the launch of five major platform updates. In October, the company unveiled its most innovative release yet - Creatio Energy 8.2 , which supports all key AI patterns - agentic, generative, and predictive - within a cohesive and simple architecture, empowering users to create and modify AI skills on the fly via the AI Command Center.Thanks to continuous investment into the platform and ongoing support of Creatio's channel partners, Creatio has acquired a record number of new enterprise customers and replaced legacy platforms with new era automation for the City of Boston, PeoplesBank, Minnwest Bank, Nelnet Business Services, Respect Energy, Everwise Credit Union, ProSource Wholesale, Purplebricks, Banco Internacional, Bay Federal Credit Union, Credins Bank and many other. Creatio intensified its presence in the financial services industry with 59% year-over-year revenue growth in banks, credit unions and insurance institutions.Creatio continued to scale its business through strong execution of its partner-driven strategy. The company started relationships with over 250 new partners, including a strategic alliances with Deloitte Digital, Accenture and Coforge. As part of the partnership, Deloitte Digital will establish a Creatio Center of Excellence and will hire and enable 1,000 experts to support global Creatio projects.Creatio further engaged its community through the No-Code Days event series in 13 major cities worldwide. Building on its no-code leadership around the No-code Playbook, Creatio launched the No-Code Toolkit, a new online resource that helps customers and partners accelerate the delivery of no-code applications.In 2024, the company has elevated its strong positions in key analyst reports. Creatio was recognized as the only Leader in the Low-Code Platforms for Citizen Developers Forrester Wave 2024. Creatio has been named as a Leader in the Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for B2B Marketing Automation Platforms 2024, and as a Visionary in the Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation Platforms 2024.The company has also been recognized as a Top Place to Work by The Boston Globe, thanks to its commitment to cultivating a culture where everyone can thrive and achieve their fullest potential."2024 has been an inspiring year for Creatio. Together with our incredible team and partners, we are shaping the future of AI automation. Creatio’s growth this year reflects the recognition from customers of the transformational power of AI and no-code and the profound impact it has on their organizations. By combining disruptive AI innovation with genuine care towards our community, Creatio continues making an impact in the marketplace," said Katherine Kostereva, CEO of Creatio.Key Highlights of 2024:Product Innovation:- Presented Creatio AI , an evolution of its unified AI-native capability seamlessly embedded across the entire no-code platform and CRM applications.- Launched its most innovative release to date - Creatio Energy 8.2. The release supports all key AI patterns within a unified architecture. Users can effortlessly create and modify AI skills in real time through the AI Command Center. The release features over 20 ready-to-use AI skills for CRM and workflow automation, along with 180+ new CRM and no-code capabilities.- Added 50+ connectors, templates, and vertical solutions to the Creatio Marketplace.No-code Market Development:- Held its No-Code Days event series in 13 major countries worldwide, including Miami, Boston, New York, Chicago, London, Paris, Sydney, Dubai, Warsaw, Riyadh, Jakarta, Mexico City and Almaty.- Launched the No-Code Toolkit, a new online resource that helps customers and partners accelerate the delivery of no-code applications and confidently scale the use of no-code.- Together with its partner network, the company participated in 100 industry events to champion the new era of business automation using AI-native no-code platform.Recognition & Awards:- Named as the only Leader in the 2024 Low-Code Platforms for Citizen Developers evaluation by Forrester Research.- Recognized as Leader in the Magic Quadrant for B2B Marketing Automation Platforms, 2024.- Recognized as Visionary in the Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation Platforms, 2024- Recognized as Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Service Solutions, Q1 2024- Recognized as a Leader in the LCAP Technology Value Matric 2024 by Nucleus Research.- For the seventh year in a row, received a 5-star rating in the CRN Partner Program Guide.- Won Gold Stevie Awardin 2024 International Business Awards- Named Company of the Year StevieAward winner in the 2024 American Business Awards- Wins 2024 MarTech Breakthrough Award for best marketing performance management solution.- Named Top 100 Software Company of 2024, grabbing the #1 spot in the CRM category.- The Boston Globe named Creatio a Top Place to Work in 2024.Organizational Development:- Rajeev Dham joined Creatio's Board of Directors from Sapphire Ventures.- Expanded its Go-To-Market team by appointing Burley Kawasaki (Product Marketing and Strategy), Phil Russell (GTM, North America), Yos Dappu (GTM, Asia), Zach Hotchkiss (GTM, Australia), David Szen (Sales Excellence), Gereint Collier (Customer Success, Europe) and Sunniya Saleem (Digital Marketing) into VP level leadership roles.About CreatioCreatio is a a global vendor of an AI-native platform to automate CRM and workflows with no-code. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com

