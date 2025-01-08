Amplify ETFs to Liquidate the Amplify U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (MJUS)

CHICAGO, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs, a leading provider of exchange traded funds, today announced the scheduled liquidation of the Amplify U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE Arca: MJUS) (the “Fund”).

Based on the recommendation of Amplify Investments LLC, the Fund's investment adviser, the Board of Trustees of the Amplify ETF Trust unanimously determined that it is in the best interests of the Fund and its shareholders to liquidate the Fund.

The Fund will no longer accept creation orders after the close of business on January 20, 2025. Shareholders may sell their shares in the Fund prior to the end of trading on January 27, 2025. Customary brokerage charges may apply to these transactions. The Fund will cease trading at the end of the trading day on January 27, 2025.

The Fund will be liquidated and a final distribution to shareholders of the Fund is expected to occur on or around January 30, 2025. Any person holding shares in the Fund as of the liquidation date will receive a cash redemption amount equal to the net asset value of their shares as of that date. Shareholders will generally recognize a capital gain or loss on any redemption.

Amplify Investments will bear all fees and expenses that may be incurred in connection with the liquidation of the Fund and the distribution of cash proceeds to investors, other than brokerage fees and other related expenses.

For additional information about the liquidation, shareholders of the Fund may call 855-267-3837 or visit amplifyetfs.com.

About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $10.4 billion in assets across its suite of ETFs (as of 11/30/2024). Amplify ETFs delivers expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies across a range of actively managed and index-based ETFs. To learn more visit AmplifyETFs.com.

Sales Contact: Media Contacts:



Amplify ETFs

855-267-3837

info@amplifyetfs.com



Gregory FCA for Amplify ETFs

Kerry Davis

610-228-2098

amplifyetfs@gregoryfca.com

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund’s statutory and summary prospectuses, which may be obtained at AmplifyETFs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.