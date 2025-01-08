Angitia Biopharmaceuticals to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angitia Biopharmaceuticals, a global, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for serious musculoskeletal diseases, today announced that David Ke, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Angitia, will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference being held January 13-16, 2025, in San Francisco, CA. Details of the presentation are as follows:

43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Date: Monday, January 13, 2025

Time: 9:30 – 9:55 AM PT

Presenter: David Ke, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Angitia

Location: Mission Bay Room (32nd Floor), The Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco

About Angitia Biopharmaceuticals

Angitia Biopharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for serious musculoskeletal diseases. Angitia is currently studying 3 biologic product candidates in the clinic for the treatment of osteoporosis, osteogenesis imperfecta (OI), and spinal fusion. Leveraging the team's extensive experience and scientific acumen in novel drug development, Angitia is committed to providing groundbreaking therapies to satisfy key unmet medical needs.

Learn more at www.angitiabio.com.

Investor & Media Contact:

William Windham

Solebury Strategic Communications

wwindham@soleburystrat.com

646-378-2946

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release is prepared by Angitia (the “Company”, “We”) for informational purposes only. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, and in some cases, can be identified by terms such as “anticipate”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “continue”, “could”, “potential”, “may”, “will”, “goal” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

These forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are beyond the Company’s control and are difficult to predict and may cause our actual results, timing of results, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments may cause our expectations and assumptions to change, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Except as expressly required by law, the Company and/or its officers, directors, employees, and agents shall not assume responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements in the information provided.

