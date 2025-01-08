GURU Organic Energy Announces Appointment of New Executive Vice President, Sales

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) (“GURU” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading organic energy drink brand1, is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick Charbonneau as its new Executive Vice President, Sales. Patrick brings over 25 years of extensive experience in the food and beverage industry, further strengthening GURU’s executive leadership team.

A visionary and charismatic leader, Patrick is known for his strategic acumen, operational excellence, and ability to inspire and build high-performing teams. During his successful tenure at PepsiCo Canada, he held three Vice President roles and delivered exceptional results by fostering collaborative, win-win partnerships with customers, distributors, and key stakeholders.

Carl Goyette, President and CEO of GURU, commented: “Patrick’s deep understanding of the food and beverage landscape, coupled with his remarkable leadership track record, aligns perfectly with GURU’s mission to grow sustainably while staying true to our values. We are thrilled to have him join our team as we continue to expand our presence across North America and beyond.”

Patrick’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for GURU, as the Company focuses on driving growth in key markets while staying committed to providing consumers with better-for-you energy solutions. His expertise will play a critical role in solidifying GURU’s position as a leader in the organic energy drink category and deepening its relationships with customers and distributors.

Patrick Charbonneau shared his enthusiasm about joining GURU: “I am excited to bring my experience to a brand that is transforming the energy drink industry with its innovative, plant-based offerings. I look forward to working with the team to build on GURU’s strong foundation and deliver value to our customers, partners, and shareholders.”

About GURU Products

GURU energy drinks are made from a short list of plant-based active ingredients, including natural caffeine, with zero sucralose and zero aspartame. These carefully sourced ingredients are crafted into unique blends that push your body to go further and your mind to be sharper.

To explore GURU's range of organic energy drinks, visit www.guruenergy.com or find us on Amazon.

About GURU Organic Energy

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company that launched the world’s first natural, plant-based energy drink in 1999. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through an estimated distribution network of about 25,000 points of sale, and through www.guruenergy.com and Amazon. GURU has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic ingredients, including natural caffeine, with zero sucralose and zero aspartame, which offer consumers Good Energy that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States. For more information, go to www.guruenergy.com or follow us @guruenergydrink on Instagram, @guruenergy on Facebook and @guruenergydrink on TikTok.

___________________

1 Nielsen, 52-week period ended November 2, 2024, All Channels, Canada vs. the same period a year ago.

Patrick Charbonneau, Executive Vice President, Sales at GURU

