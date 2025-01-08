LB Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 2 Trial of LB-102 in Schizophrenia

Robust 359 patient trial met primary endpoint with statistically significant reduction in PANSS total score at all dose levels compared to placebo

Clinically meaningful effect sizes were observed across all doses

LB-102 was generally safe and well-tolerated

Results support advancing LB-102 to Phase 3 clinical development in schizophrenia

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LB Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the treatment of psychiatric diseases including schizophrenia, today announced positive topline results from NOVA1, a Phase 2 dose finding trial in adult patients with acute schizophrenia evaluating LB-102, a once-daily orally administered small molecule and potential first-in-class benzamide antipsychotic in the United States.

NOVA1 met its primary endpoint, demonstrating statistically significant change from baseline in the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) total score at 4 weeks. The 50 mg dose arm (n=107) achieved an effect size of 0.61 and participants experienced a 5.0-point reduction in PANSS total score compared to placebo (p=0.0009). Treatment with the 75 mg dose arm (n=108) achieved an effect size of 0.41 and led to a 4.7-point reduction in PANSS total score compared to placebo (p=0.0022). The study also included an exploratory dose of 100 mg (n=36), which demonstrated an effect size of 0.83 with a 6.8-point reduction in PANSS total score compared to placebo (p=0.0017).

“The efficacy, safety, and tolerability data observed in this study reinforce the potential of LB-102 to provide a first-in-class benzamide option for patients in the U.S. with acute schizophrenia,” said Heather Turner, Chief Executive Officer of LB Pharmaceuticals. “Based on these findings, we plan to advance LB-102 into Phase 3, explore its potential in additional psychiatric indications, and pursue the global development of a long-acting injectable formulation.”

In addition to the promising efficacy findings, LB-102 was generally safe and well-tolerated. Subjects experienced a low incidence of extrapyramidal symptoms (EPS), limited clinical adverse events associated with elevated prolactin, and minimal QT interval (QTcF) prolongation – adverse events commonly associated with D2 antagonists. Average placebo-adjusted weight gain for treated subjects was 2 kg. Across 251 dosed subjects, only one case of sedation was reported. LB-102's emerging safety profile is favorable to amisulpride, a drug with a four-decade track record as one of the best tolerated antipsychotics; LB-102 is a methylated derivative of amisulpride.

Anna Eramo, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of LB Pharmaceuticals, added: “This trial, designed to be considered a registrational trial in both size and statistical powering, provided high-quality data to inform our clinical path forward. We observed a clinically meaningful effect size across all three treatment arms, underscoring the clinical and statistical strength of the efficacy findings. We were pleased to see a generally safe and well-tolerated therapeutic profile across all three doses with a potential to further increase the dosage in future studies. Taken together, the strength of our findings in efficacy, safety and tolerability underpins the potential of LB-102 to provide a much-needed treatment option for patients with schizophrenia.”

John M. Kane, M.D., Professor of Psychiatry and Molecular Medicine at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell, the Co-Director of the Institute for Behavioral Science at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, and the Principal Investigator of NOVA1, commented: “today, people living with schizophrenia frequently switch between medications in search of a treatment that adequately addresses their symptoms while being tolerable and safe for long term use. These data highlight the potential of LB-102 to provide a new option for patients in the U.S. as the first-in-class benzamide antipsychotic with favorable efficacy, safety and tolerability results and convenient once-daily dosing. The safety profile of the 50 mg dose creates an opportunity to explore other settings where typically lower doses of antipsychotics are indicated, such as for mood disorders and as a long-acting injectable formulation.”

LB Pharmaceuticals plans to engage with regulatory authorities to finalize Phase 3 trial design and expects to initiate the Phase 3 development program late this year or early next year.

These data will be discussed in more detail during the LB Pharmaceuticals presentation at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 13 at 1:30 pm PT. Following the presentation, the presentation slides will be added to the Company’s corporate website.

Additional results from this study will be presented at upcoming scientific conferences in 2025.

About NOVA1

The Phase 2 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled multi-center inpatient trial enrolled 359 adults, age 18 to 55 with DSM-5 diagnosis of acutely exacerbated schizophrenia. The trial evaluated the efficacy and safety of a once-daily oral dose of LB-102. The primary objective of the study assessed the efficacy of LB-102 versus placebo in reducing Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) total scores at day 28. The secondary objectives of the study included improvement in CGI-S, PANSS subscale and Marder Factor scores, safety and tolerability, and pharmacokinetics. Randomization was approximately 3:3:3:1 as participants received either placebo, 50 mg QD LB-102, 75 mg QD LB-102, or 100 mg QD LB-102.

About LB-102

LB-102 is a once-daily, orally administered, small molecule being developed as a potential first-in-class benzamide antipsychotic in the U.S. LB-102 targets both positive symptoms and negative symptoms of schizophrenia, potentially offering a comprehensive approach to disease management. In NOVA1, a robust registrational quality Phase 2 trial in both size and statistical analysis plan, LB-102 demonstrated a significant reduction in PANSS scores across all treatment arms, underscoring its potential as a much-needed treatment option for patients with acute schizophrenia. The program is advancing toward Phase 3 clinical development.

About LB Pharmaceuticals

LB Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the treatment of neuropsychiatric diseases, including schizophrenia. The company’s lead candidate, LB-102, is a potential first-in-class benzamide antipsychotic in the U.S. designed to address critical gaps in the current standard of care by providing comprehensive disease management with a generally safe and tolerable profile. LB Pharmaceuticals is backed by institutional investors Deep Track Capital, TCGx Crossover, Vida Ventures and Pontifax. To learn more, visit our website at https://lbpharma.us/.

