EyePoint Appoints Renowned Retina Specialist and Industry Pioneer Reginald J. Sanders, M.D., FASRS to Board of Directors

WATERTOWN, Mass., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a company committed to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases, today announced the appointment of Reginald J. Sanders, M.D., FASRS, a distinguished leader in ophthalmology, to its Board of Directors.

“I am pleased to welcome Dr. Sanders to EyePoint’s Board,” said Göran Ando, M.D., Chair of the Board of Directors of EyePoint. “Scientific and medical leadership underpin our mission to develop innovative therapeutics for patients with serious retinal diseases, and as a prominent leader in the retina community, Dr. Sanders will be an invaluable addition to our Board. With our global phase 3 pivotal trials for wet AMD underway and the recent positive interim data for our Phase 2 trial in diabetic macular edema, Dr. Sanders’ unparalleled clinical experience and unique experience of business development in the retina space will be critical as we continue to execute across our pipeline.”

“It is an honor to join the EyePoint Board of Directors at this important time,” said Dr. Sanders. “I have dedicated my career to providing the highest quality of comprehensive care to my patients by being on the cutting-edge of innovation in retina research. I am impressed by EyePoint’s robust clinical data and significant potential of DURAVYU for serious retinal diseases. The EyePoint team has a track record of excellence in execution, and I look forward to working closely with the talented management team and the Board as they continue to work to bring potential revolutionary treatments to patients.”

Dr. Sanders is a distinguished retina specialist currently serving as a board member of Prism Vision Group (PVG), and he is the most recent President of the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS). Dr. Sanders is also a physician within the Retina Group of Washington (RGW), a division of PVG. He served many years as president and managing partner of RGW and was a main driver in building RGW to become the largest practice of retinal specialists in the United States. Dr. Sanders has a career in education and research with RGW, developing a national reputation. He is well published, having more than 50 papers, articles and presentations to his credit, and has lectured nationally and abroad. Dr. Sanders has served as an investigator/sub-investigator in numerous studies of new retinal treatments, including being a principal investigator for Lucentis®, a landmark treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

Dr. Sanders has made significant contributions to ophthalmology demonstrated by a collection of honors and awards. His exceptional achievements include his election as a charter inductee into the Retina Hall of Fame, receipt of the Packo Service Award in recognition of his exceptional service to the Society. He trained at Yale-New Haven Hospital and Wills Eye Hospital in Philadelphia, and he completed a fellowship in Vitreo-retinal Diseases and Surgery at the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary/Harvard Medical School. Dr. Sanders holds an M.D. from Yale University and a B.S. from the University of Virginia.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint (Nasdaq: EYPT) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The Company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E™ technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery. The Company’s lead product candidate, DURAVYU™ (f/k/a EYP-1901), is an investigational sustained delivery treatment for VEGF-mediated retinal diseases combining vorolanib, a selective and patent-protected tyrosine kinase inhibitor with bioerodible Durasert E™. DURAVYU is presently in Phase 3 global, pivotal clinical trials as a sustained delivery treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), the leading cause of vision loss among people 50 years of age and older in the United States, and in a Phase 2 clinical trial in diabetic macular edema (DME). EyePoint expects full topline data from the Phase 2 clinical trial in DME in Q1 2025 and topline data from both Phase 3 pivotal trials in wet AMD in 2026.

Pipeline programs include EYP-2301, a TIE-2 agonist, razuprotafib, formulated in Durasert E™ to potentially improve outcomes in serious retinal diseases. The proven Durasert® drug delivery technology has been safely administered to thousands of patient eyes across four U.S. FDA approved products. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Vorolanib is licensed to EyePoint exclusively by Equinox Sciences, a Betta Pharmaceuticals affiliate, for the localized treatment of all ophthalmic diseases outside of China, Macao, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

DURAVYU™ has been conditionally accepted by the FDA as the proprietary name for EYP-1901. DURAVYU is an investigational product; it has not been approved by the FDA. FDA approval and the timeline for potential approval is uncertain.

Forward Looking Statements

