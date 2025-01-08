Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market to Experience Robust Growth by 2034 | Analysis by DelveInsight

Janssen, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Moderna, ReViral, and Pfizer are advancing Respiratory Syncytial Virus treatments to improve patient outcomes.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” report offers an in-depth understanding of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as Respiratory Syncytial Virus market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report delivers a comprehensive analysis of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, offering critical insights into prevalence, revenue trends, and evolving Respiratory Syncytial Virus treatment options. The report discusses key statistics, including current and projected market sizes, while also delving into Respiratory Syncytial Virus symptoms and their impact on patients’ quality of life.

It evaluates the progress and effectiveness of emerging therapies for Respiratory Syncytial Virus alongside an in-depth examination of the clinical trial landscape. This includes a detailed review of ongoing and upcoming studies that are set to shape the future of Respiratory Syncytial Virus treatment. With its rich data and forward-looking insights, this report serves as an indispensable resource for understanding market dynamics and advancements in the field of Respiratory Syncytial Virus.

Some of the key insights of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market Report:

• In 2023, the total incident cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus in the 7MM were approximately 8.6M, with the US accounting for nearly 56% of the cases.

• The highest incidence of RSV was observed in children under 5 years old, accounting for nearly 50% of the total RSV cases in the 7MM in 2023.

• Regarding the severity of RSV infections in children, mild cases were the most common in the US in 2023, while in adults, moderate cases were most prevalent.

• In 2023, nearly 90% of outpatient RSV incident cases in adults occurred in the United States.

• In 2023, the US accounted for the highest RSV market size among the 7MM, representing around 71% of the total RSV market size.

• According to DelveInsight’s estimates, the total RSV market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 1.3B in 2023.

• BEYFORTUS (nirsevimab), AREXVY (GSK3844766A), and ABRYSVO (PF-06928316) are expected to have a significant impact on the RSV market throughout the forecast period (2024–2034).

• In October 2024, QIAGEN received FDA clearance for its QIAstat-Dx Respiratory Panel Mini test, marking the third FDA-cleared test for QIAstat-Dx systems in 2024.

• In September 2024, Vicebio Ltd raised USD 100M in Series B financing to develop innovative vaccines for life-threatening respiratory viral infections.

• In March 2024, AstraZeneca and Sanofi’s BEYFORTUS (nirsevimab) received approval in Japan for the prophylaxis of RSV lower respiratory tract disease (LRTD) in neonates, infants, and children at risk.

• Emerging therapies for RSV include IVX-A12, BLB201 RSV Infants, MV-012-968, mRNA-1345, VAC 18193, and others.

• Leading companies involved in the RSV market include Bavarian Nordic, GlaxoSmithKline, Janssen, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Moderna, ReViral, Pfizer, and others.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Overview:

Respiratory Syncytial Virus belongs to the Orthopneumovirus genus in the Pneumoviridae family and the Mononegavirales order. This genus includes human RSV, bovine RSV, and murine pneumonia virus. Human RSV has two primary antigenic subtypes, A and B, which are largely determined by antigenic drift and duplications in the RSV-G sequences, along with genome-wide sequence variations, including within RSV-F.

RSV spreads through respiratory droplets from an infected person, such as through coughing, sneezing, or kissing, or by touching contaminated surfaces and then touching the eyes, nose, or mouth. The virus can survive on hard surfaces, like tables and crib rails, for several hours. On softer surfaces, such as tissues or hands, the virus lives for a shorter time. Children are frequently exposed to RSV in environments like schools or daycare centers, where they can then pass the virus to other family members. RSV is so prevalent that nearly all children will have contracted it by the age of 2.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Epidemiology:

The epidemiology section offers an overview of historical, current, and projected trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps identify the factors influencing these trends by examining various studies and perspectives from key opinion leaders. Additionally, the section provides an in-depth analysis of the diagnosed patient population and future trends.

The Respiratory Syncytial Virus market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Region

• Total Respiratory Syncytial Virus Incident Cases

• Age-specific Incident Cases

• Severity-specific Respiratory Syncytial Virus Incident Cases in Children

• Severity-specific Respiratory Syncytial Virus Incident Cases in Adults

• Visit-specific Respiratory Syncytial Virus Incident Cases

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities:

The drug uptake section examines the adoption rates of newly launched and upcoming Respiratory Syncytial Virus drugs over the study period. It analyzes the uptake of these treatments, evaluating how patients adopt these therapies and the sales performance of each drug. This section offers a comprehensive look at the factors influencing the acceptance and success of Respiratory Syncytial Virus treatments in the market.

In addition, the therapeutics assessment section highlights the Respiratory Syncytial Virus drugs that have experienced the fastest uptake. It delves into the key drivers behind their widespread use and provides a market share comparison among these drugs. This section helps identify which therapies are gaining traction and the reasons behind their rapid adoption.

The report further explores the Respiratory Syncytial Virus pipeline, providing insights into therapeutic candidates at different stages of development. It identifies the key companies involved in creating targeted Respiratory Syncytial Virus treatments. The report also covers recent developments in the field, including collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, licensing agreements, and other significant updates on emerging therapies for Respiratory Syncytial Virus.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market Outlook:

While significant progress has been made in understanding the pathogenesis and viral biology of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), effective prevention remains a major challenge, often resulting in severe disease outcomes. Until 2023, treatment options for RSV infection were limited, primarily focusing on supportive care and prophylactic antibody administration. However, the landscape is poised for transformation with the introduction of innovative vaccines such as AREXVY and ABRYSVO.

Historically, RSV treatment centered around respiratory support to address common symptoms like dyspnea, wheezing, bronchitis, and upper respiratory infections, with bronchodilators and antibiotics being commonly used. The recent approval of vaccines and monoclonal antibodies has shifted the focus towards prevention. Notably, BEYFORTUS (nirsevimab) has emerged as the first single-dose preventative treatment for a broad range of newborns and infants, offering protection for children up to 24 months of age who are at risk for severe RSV disease through their second RSV season.

Despite these advancements, there remains a significant unmet need for safe, clinically effective, and cost-efficient prevention and treatment options, including antiviral therapies and extended half-life monoclonal antibodies (mAbs). Key challenges in developing safe and effective RSV vaccines or monoclonals include ensuring safety, particularly in vulnerable pediatric and maternal populations. The continued development of novel RSV vaccines is expected to play a crucial role in alleviating the global burden of RSV.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market Drivers:

• Increased RSV cases, especially in children and the elderly, drive demand for treatments and vaccines.

• New therapies and vaccines like BEYFORTUS (nirsevimab) and AREXVY are expanding treatment options and boosting market growth.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market Barriers:

• Early detection and prevention remain challenges in certain regions, hindering market adoption.

• The cost of new RSV vaccines and therapies limits access, especially in low-income areas.

Scope of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market Report:

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Respiratory Syncytial Virus Companies: Bavarian Nordic, GlaxoSmithKline, Janssen, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Moderna, ReViral, Pfizer, and others.

• Key Respiratory Syncytial Virus Therapies: IVX-A12, BLB201 RSV Infants, MV-012-968, mRNA-1345, VAC 18193, and others.

• Respiratory Syncytial Virus Therapeutic Assessment: Respiratory Syncytial Virus currently marketed, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus emerging therapies

• Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market Dynamics: Respiratory Syncytial Virus market drivers and Respiratory Syncytial Virus market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Respiratory Syncytial Virus Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market Access and Reimbursement

