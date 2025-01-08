Transport on inclement weather affecting visibility on roads

This is a public announcement. The National Department of Transport has received weather reports from the SA Weather Services regarding the inclement weather conditions that will continue to affect the country’s roads until Friday the 10h of January 2025.

As the festive season draws to an end, and due to the current inclement weather conditions, road users are urged to exercise extreme caution while traveling. Heavy rain, strong winds, and reduced visibility are expected to persist throughout, creating hazardous driving conditions.

On Wednesday the 8th of January, poor visibility as well as slippery roads have been predicted in the following Provinces: KwaZulu-Natal; Mpumalanga and Limpopo: Under these conditions, motorists are strongly advised not to drive between 6pm and 1am in these three Provinces.

In Limpopo, roads to be affected by these conditions are as follows:

N1 and R101 from Limpopo to Gauteng,

N11 from AllDay to Marble Hall,

R33 from Lephalala via Marble Hall,

R40 from Phalaborwa to Barberton,

R534 from Thohoyandou to Makhado, 2

R71 from Tzaneen to Polokwane

R81 from Giyani to Polokwane

In Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal, roads to be affected are the following: •

N4, N12, N11, N17, N3, R40 and R33. No warning has been issued for Thursday and Friday.

However, Mpumalanga and Limpopo will be affected by strong thundershowers from the early hours of the morning to about 10am. These conditions would lead to poor visibility and slippery roads particularly on the R573 Moloto Road, from Marble Hall to Pretoria.

As motorists make their way back from holidays, they are therefore strongly urged to

Switch on their headlights during the day.

Keep a safe following distance with the car in front

Reduce speed on slippery roads.

Do not cross bridges where there is water overflow

Pedestrians must cross streets at marked intersections and wear bright clothing when walking in dark areas!

The current road crashes and fatalities are of great concern, and motorists are urged to take responsibility for their safety

LET US ALL ARRIVE ALLIVE!!

Media Contact:

Collen Msibi

National Spokesperson

Cell: 066 476 9015