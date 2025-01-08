Hair Transplant Market in 2025: Competitive Analysis and Industry Forecast | At a CAGR of 20.4%

PORTLAND, IA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global hair transplant market generated $4.90 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $30.13 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20.4% from 2022 to 2031.Alarming rise in the number of number of male population suffering from baldness, increase in the prevalence of alopecia, rise in development of technologies associated with hair transplantation and increase in initiative taken by government to develop healthcare infrastructure leads to the growth of hair transplant market.Request Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17421 The report offers a detailed segmentation on the global hair transplant market based on procedure, gender, service provider, and region.Based on procedure, the follicular unit extraction (FUE) segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 20.6% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments that include follicular unit transplantation (FUT), Combination of FUT and FUE, and others.Based on gender, the male segment held the dominating market share in 2021, garnering more than four-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the male segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period. The report also analyses another segment that includes female.Based on service provider, the dermatology clinics segment held the majority market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The hospitals segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 20.6% during the forecast period.Based on region, the market across North America held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period.The key players analyzed in the global hair transplant market report include Hair Transplants of Florida, Hairline International Hair and Skin Clinic, Hermest Hair Clinic, GETFUE Hair Clinics Ltd, Hair Club, Hair Doc, Hair Palace Clinic, Hair Restoration BlackRockHRBR, Hair sure transplant center, Limmer Hair Transplant Center, Medical Hair Transplants & Aesthetics, SPRINGS Hair Restoration, Venus Concept, Vinci hair clinic, Bernstein Medical, Bosley, Dermamagnetica Clinic.For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17421 The report analyzes these key players of the global hair transplant market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. 