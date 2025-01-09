Apheresis Market to Register Incremental Growth at a CAGR of ~ 8.75% by 2030 | DelveInsight

Apheresis Market

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Apheresis Market was valued at USD 2,230.66 million in 2023 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.75% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030 to reach USD 3,671.55 million by 2030. The market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of different types of chronic disorders like immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) and hemophilia among the population, rising product developmental activities, and rising demand for source plasma from biopharmaceutical companies acting as major factors contributing to the overall growth of the apheresis market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.

Key Takeaways from the Apheresis Market Report

• In September 2024, Sanguine Biosciences (Sanguine), a leader in connecting patients with biomedical researchers to accelerate precision medicine R&D, announced the opening of a blood donor center in Los Angeles. The center specialized in collecting concentrated white blood cell biospecimens through apheresis.

• As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the Global Apheresis Market during the forecast period.

• The leading Apheresis Companies such as B. Braun Melsungen AG, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Fresenius Kabi AG, Haemonetics Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Baxter, Kaneka Corporation, Sumitomo Bakelite Company Limited, Medica SPA, Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Cerus Corporation, Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG, Haier Inc., Otsuka Holdings, and others.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the Apheresis Market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Apheresis Market Report

Apheresis Overview

Apheresis is a medical technology used to separate various constituents of the blood, in which the remaining components of the blood are returned to the patient after extraction of the desired component (viz. erythrocytes, leukocytes, plasma, platelets etc.).

Apheresis Market Dynamics

The National Organization for Rare Disorders in 2022, stated that immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) can affect individuals of all ages, ranging from as young as 3 months to over 100 years old. Approximately 40% of those diagnosed with ITP are children under the age of 10. Globally, it is estimated that more than 200,000 people are affected by this condition.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the Apheresis Market, get a snapshot of the Apheresis Market Outlook

Apheresis Companies

B. Braun Melsungen AG, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Fresenius Kabi AG, Haemonetics Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Baxter, Kaneka Corporation, Sumitomo Bakelite Company Limited, Medica SPA, Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Cerus Corporation, Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG, Haier Inc., Otsuka Holdings and others.

Apheresis Market Segment Analysis

Apheresis Market by Product Type (Apheresis machines and Disposables), Technology (Centrifugation and Membrane filtration), Procedure (Leukapheresis, Plasmapheresis, Plateletpheresis, Erythrocytapheresis, and Others), Application (Renal Disorders, Hematological Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Autoimmune Disorders, and Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Apheresis Market Drivers

The Apheresis Market is slated to witness prosperity owing to factors such as the increasing prevalence of hematological disorders such as sickle cell, anemia, blood cancers among others, the rise in the requirement of source plasma by various biopharmaceutical companies and an increase in the launch and approval of apheresis systems during the forecast period (2024-2030).

Get a sneak peek at the Apheresis Market Dynamics @ Apheresis Market Dynamics Analysis

Scope of the Apheresis Market Report

• Coverage- Global

• Apheresis Companies- B. Braun Melsungen AG, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Fresenius Kabi AG, Haemonetics Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Baxter, Kaneka Corporation, Sumitomo Bakelite Company Limited, Medica SPA, Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Cerus Corporation, Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG, Haier Inc., Otsuka Holdings and others.

• Apheresis Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

• Apheresis Competitive Landscape, Regulatory Analysis, Key Factor Analysis, Market Assessment

Which MedTech key players in the Apheresis Market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Apheresis Companies- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/apheresis-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ypr

Table of Content

1. Apheresis Market Report Introduction

2. Apheresis Market Executive Summary

3. Competitive Landscape

4. Regulatory Analysis

5. Apheresis Market Key Factors Analysis

6. Apheresis Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Apheresis Market Assessment

8. Apheresis Market Company and Product Profiles

9. KOL Views

10. Project Approach

11. About DelveInsight

12. Disclaimer & Contact Us

Interested in knowing the Apheresis Market by 2030? Click to get a snapshot of the Apheresis Market Trends- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/apheresis-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ypr



List of Top Selling Market Research Reports in 2025

Lice Infestations Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/lice-infestations-market

Myeloproliferative Neoplasms Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/myeloproliferative-neoplasms-market

Pacemakers Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/pacemakers-market

Healthcare Competitive Benchmarking- https://www.delveinsight.com/consulting/competitive-benchmarking-services

Lymphoedema Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/lymphoedema-market

Testicular Neoplasm Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/testicular-cancer-pipeline-insight

Antibody Drug Conjugate Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/antibody-drug-conjugate-adc-market

Skin Neoplasm Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/nonmelanoma-skin-cancer-market

Healthcare Consulting Solutions- https://www.delveinsight.com/consulting

Microscopy Device Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/microscopy-device-market

Dyspepsia Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/functional-dyspepsia-epidemiology-forecast-insight

Surgical Mask & Respirator Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/surgical-mask-respirator-market

Bone Growth Stimulator Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/bone-growth-stimulators-market

Urea Cycle Disorders Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/blog/urea-cycle-disorder-market

Cardiac Implantable Electronic Devices Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/blog/implantable-cardiac-monitors-market

Total Knee Arthroplasty Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/total-knee-arthroplasty-market

Penile Cancer Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/penile-implants-market

Lactose Intolerance Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/lactose-intolerance-market

Medical Marijuana Market https://www.delveinsight.com/blog/medical-marijuana-market

Asperger Syndrome Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/autism-spectrum-disorder-asd-market

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.