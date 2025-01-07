Inslee order opens state recovery funds for bomb-cyclone victims

WASHINGTON, January 7 - Gov. Jay Inslee today signed Proclamation 25-01 declaring a state of emergency following November’s bomb cyclone storm, which caused catastrophic power outages and extensive damage to hundreds of homes. The proclamation unlocks $1 million in state funding, provided to the state’s Emergency Management Division from the Department of Commerce, to support ongoing recovery efforts. The proclamation also prepares Washington to seek a federal major disaster declaration to aid in repairing damaged public infrastructure.

"We just finalized the details of the state Individual Assistance program last year, and I’m thankful we are able to use it to provide much-needed relief to those still recovering from November’s storm,” Inslee said. “This funding will help with short-term housing, some home repairs and other critical needs as we work together to rebuild and recover."

Inslee pursued the state Individual Assistance program after a thorough review of damages revealed the state would not qualify for FEMA’s Individual Assistance program.

Under state law, some aspects of the state’s Individual Assistance program are now available to residents of King, Snohomish, and Whatcom counties who suffered damage from the storm. To qualify for state individual assistance, individuals must:

Be a resident of one of these three counties counties;

Have a household income at or below 80 percent of the Housing and Urban Development (HUD) area median income based on the number of people in the household. For those in King and Snohomish counties, a family of four would be eligible if the household earns $111,000 or less. In Whatcom County, the threshold for a family of four is $84,450;

Provide proof that the November storm either destroyed their home or caused major damage that makes the residence uninhabitable; and

Have uninsured losses, and provide any claim settlement information related to the disaster.

Some programs also require individuals to first apply for assistance from the Small Business Administration (SBA), if available. In late December, the SBA announced it would make low-interest loans available for those who suffered damage from the storm in Chelan, King, Kitsap, Kittitas, Pierce, Snohomish and Yakima counties.

For more information and to apply for state assistance, residents who suffered damage from the storm are encouraged to reach out to their county emergency management department:

Currently, the state’s Emergency Management Division is working with local emergency management officials and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to conduct a Joint Preliminary Damage Assessment for Public Assistance. This process will verify damages and confirm whether the state has met various indicators required for FEMA’s Public Assistance program. If it’s determined that indicators have been met, the governor would then request a federal Major Disaster Declaration to support recovery efforts for public infrastructure. FEMA’s PA program provides reimbursement for things like repairing or rebuilding some damaged public buildings and facilities.