Justice Department Files Voting Rights Suit Against City of Hazleton, Pennsylvania

The Justice Department announced today that it has filed a lawsuit against the City of Hazleton, Pennsylvania, to challenge the city council’s at-large method of election.

The lawsuit alleges that the city’s current at-large method of electing city council members results in Hispanic citizens having less opportunity than other members of the electorate to participate in the political process and to elect candidates of choice, in violation of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. Hispanic voting-age citizens make up more than 40% of the city’s electorate. Hispanic-preferred candidates have run for the city council and routinely lose, despite the county’s sizeable Hispanic citizen population.

“The Voting Rights Act is an important tool to ensure that underrepresented citizens have an equal opportunity to choose their elected officials,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Justice Department is committed to ensuring that all citizens have an equal opportunity to participate in the democratic process and elect candidates of choice. We look forward to working with officials to achieve a more perfect union by bringing Hazleton, Pennsylvania, into compliance with the Voting Rights Act.”

“The Hispanic population is a growing and important population in the City of Hazelton, and those citizens should have the ability to choose candidates that represent their interests,” said U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. “This complaint demonstrates my office’s commitment to partner with the Justice Department to enforce civil rights statutes like the Voting Rights Act.”

The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, alleges that changing the method of election can create opportunities for Hispanic voters to elect candidates of their choice to the Hazleton City Council. For example, by electing councilmembers from single-member districts, Hispanic voters would have an opportunity to elect at least two members of the five-member city council. The lawsuit seeks a federal court order implementing a new method of electing the Hazleton City Council.

The Justice Department looks forward to continued discussions with the City of Hazleton toward resolution of this matter.

The Civil Rights Division’s Voting Section, working with U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, enforces the civil provisions of federal statutes that protect the right to vote, including the Voting Rights Act, National Voter Registration Act, Help America Vote Act, Civil Rights Acts and the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act.

More information about voting and elections is available at www.justice.gov/voting. Learn more about the Voting Rights Act and other federal voting laws at www.justice.gov/crt/voting-section. Complaints about possible violations of federal voting rights laws can be submitted through the Civil Rights Division’s website at civilrights.justice.gov or by telephone at 1-800-253-3931.