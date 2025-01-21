Javen Allen takes Campaign to New York

Javen Allen visits NYC

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California Governor Candidate *JAVEN ALLEN takes his political campaign to New York City. The 2026 gubernatorial candidate initiated the start of his campaign earlier this month by *launching the first official campaign sign for this election period, in Hollywood, California.Standing over Santa Monica Blvd, the billboard was displayed to inspire 9 million Angelenos for change. With the historically destructive Palisades' Fires still smoldering in some parts of the pacific coast-- Javen decides to venture outside the state to garner extra support from allies in the east coast.As New York and California have always existed as giants together in the fields of Culture, Fine Arts, Finance, Politics and Humanity; Mr. Allen takes on the Big Apple discussing his plan to save the Golden State with fellow New York natives and recently relocated Californians. Hoping to welcome all back to his improved version of "New California" in 2026. In accordance with CA. FEC regulations, Javen seeks nationwide contributions and support for his run for improving California. With the start of a new presidency, Javen intends to use the new found motivation of America to create a lasting change for future generations to come.One can always depend on the most up-to-date information provided by the political candidate directly. Experience the vision for New California at https://www.JavenAllen.com/ and follow @Javen4Governor on *Instagram for the most current updates. Direct all inquiries to javenallen@outlook.com

