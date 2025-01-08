ASTRAZENECA SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against AstraZeneca PLC - AZN

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until February 21, 2025 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against AstraZeneca PLC (the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: AZN), if they purchased the Company’s securities between February 23, 2022 and December 17, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of AstraZeneca and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-azn/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by February 21, 2025 .

About the Lawsuit

AstraZeneca and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (1) the Company engaged in insurance fraud in China; (2) as a result, the Company faced heightened legal exposure in China, which eventually resulted in the AstraZeneca China President being detained by Chinese law enforcement authorities; (3) as a result, the Company understated its legal risks; (4) the foregoing, once revealed, could materially harm the Company’s business activities in China; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

The case is Saleh v. AstraZeneca PLC, et al., No. 24-cv-11021.

