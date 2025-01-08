Hawai‘i Department of Transportation to conduct runway improvements at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport

Main, News Posted on Jan 7, 2025 in Airports News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces the reopening of Runway 4R-22L at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport at Honolulu (HNL) at 6 p.m., Thursday, January 23, 2025, as part of the ongoing Runway and Taxiway Shoulders Rehabilitation Project.

Following this reopening, Runway 4L-22R will be temporarily closed for 41 calendar days starting at 8 p.m., Friday, January 24, 2025, through Wednesday, March 5. Runways 8L-26R, 8R-26L and 4R-22L will remain available for arrivals and departures.

These closures are needed to perform continued runway paving and drainage work to maintain airfield compliance with current Federal Aviation Administration standards. The overall Runway and Taxiway Shoulders Rehabilitation project is scheduled for completion in October 2025. Please note all closures and reopening dates are weather permitting.

While impact to airfield operations is expected to be minimal, travelers may experience delays on interisland flights departing HNL during peak hours from mid-morning to early afternoon, as transpacific arrivals are prioritized due to the reduced runway capacity. Additionally, increased noise may be experienced in surrounding neighborhoods due to the rerouting of aircraft. HDOT appreciates the community’s patience and understanding while the needed work is conducted to continue safe operations at HNL.

