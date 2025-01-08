Prime Minister to attend the state funeral of Jimmy Carter

CANADA, July 1 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced he will travel to Washington, D.C., United States of America, on January 9, 2025, to attend the funeral of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter.

President Carter was an inspirational statesman, leader, and lifelong humanitarian. During his visit, the Prime Minister will deliver condolences on behalf of Canadians for the loss of President Carter, as well as reaffirm Canada’s commitment to a successful Canada-U.S. partnership.

Quote

“As a leader, President, and humanitarian, Jimmy Carter left the world a better place. He leaves behind a profound legacy that will inspire us for generations to come.” The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Facts

Jimmy Carter served as the 39th President of the United States from 1977 to 1981.

Among his many achievements, President Carter helped to broker the Camp David Accords, a historic peace agreement between Egypt and Israel in 1978.

In 1982, President Carter founded the Carter Center, which focuses on improving global health, promoting democracy, and advancing human rights.

For his efforts to help advance peace and alleviate human suffering around the world, President Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

President Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, led their 34th Carter Work Project in Canada, building 150 homes in celebration of the 150th anniversary of Confederation in 2017.

Flags at all Government of Canada buildings and establishments, including the Peace Tower in Ottawa, will fly at half-mast from sunrise to sunset on January 9, 2025, the day of the funeral. In addition, flags at all Canadian missions located in the United States of America will fly at half-mast until sunset on January 27, 2025.

