GEORGIA, January 7 - ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced he has instructed the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), the Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS), the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), and all relevant state agencies to monitor the winter weather forecast and prepare for the storm system expected to enter the state later this week. He has also instructed that they collaborate with local and state officials to assess conditions and determine the best steps to ensure the safety of all Georgians ahead of the storm's impact.

"As with any weather system that might impact Georgia communities, we are actively monitoring the approaching winter storm and taking action now to ensure our communities are prepared for any possible impact," said Governor Brian Kemp. "Along with state agency leaders, I'm urging Georgians to stay weather aware, especially as they make plans for the coming days. Please make necessary arrangements to keep your family safe and stay tuned for more information as this storm approaches."

Current Weather Forecast:

A significant winter weather event is likely to occur across north and central Georgia on Friday with impacts lingering through the weekend.

A mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow will begin to move into western Georgia early Friday morning and cover much of north and central Georgia by sunrise. This wintry mix will continue throughout the day into Friday night before diminishing early Saturday morning.

Temperatures will be near or just below freezing between the onset of wintry precipitation on Friday morning all the way through sunset on Saturday.

Forecast snowfall and ice accumulation totals will fluctuate over the next few days, but a few inches of snow and one-quarter of an inch of ice or more will be possible across much of north Georgia and even parts of central Georgia on Friday .

. Hazardous travel conditions are possible on Friday and Saturday, especially on bridges, overpasses, and untreated roadways.

Light winds are forecast on Friday but will increase between sunrise and sunset on Saturday (10-15 mph sustained, gusting to 20 mph), so any remaining snow and ice could bring down trees and powerlines this weekend.

After sunset Saturday, temperatures will fall below freezing and bottom out in the upper teens to lower 20s across north and central Georgia.

Anything not evaporated by Saturday evening will refreeze into Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon temperatures should reach the upper 30s to lower 40s, which should allow for any remaining moisture to evaporate before Sunday night.

With impacts depending on slight temperature differences, it is important to monitor forecast changes over the next few days and take proper precautions before Friday morning.

As always, please stay tuned to forecast updates from your local National Weather Service office and reliable media outlets.

State Action and Preparation:

GDOT vehicles and crews will begin brining roads on Thursday, particularly in areas north of and along I-20. Residents are encouraged to avoid travel in the most impacted areas, if at all possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, however, motorists should give plenty of space and clearance to allow GDOT crews to continue to treat and clear roads as needed for the safety of the traveling public.

The Motor Carrier Compliance Division has partnered with GDOT to escort brining details across the metro area into northern Georgia to the Tennessee line starting on Thursday. DPS Troopers and Officers will be on standby across the state for any service calls regarding the winter weather and the needs of the state.

Winter Weather Preparedness Guidance:

Residents should check with their local officials for information about warming centers and comfort station locations. More tips are as follows:

Use electric space heaters with automatic shut-off switches.

Keep heat sources at least three feet away from furniture and drapes.

Insulate your home and ensure doors and windows are sealed.

Check and install a working carbon monoxide detector.

Have backup heat sources like extra blankets, sleeping bags, or a wood-burning fireplace.

Check your antifreeze, brakes, heater, tires, and wipers.

Keep your gas tank at least half full.

Carry an emergency Ready kit with items like a portable phone charger, ice scraper, extra blanket, sand for traction, and jumper cables.

Use generators outdoors and at least 20 feet from doors, windows, or vents to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Allow pipes to drip or insulate them to prevent freezing.

Keep pets indoors and check on elderly or disabled relatives and neighbors.

For more winter weather preparedness tips, visit gema.georgia.gov/winter.

GEMA/HS will provide ongoing updates regarding winter weather conditions via its website (gema.georgia.gov) and social media accounts. Residents are encouraged to monitor local National Weather Service updates and news stations.