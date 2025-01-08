Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,669 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,214 in the last 365 days.

W.Va. Disaster Recovery Center remaining closed Wednesday, Jan. 8, due to continued inclement weather

 

W.Va. Disaster Recovery Center remaining closed Wednesday, Jan. 8, due to continued inclement weather

CHARLESTON, W.Va.– Due to continued inclement weather, the West Virginia-FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Bluefield will remain closed Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. 

On Thursday, Jan. 9, the DRC will open at 8 a.m. Additional changes based on weather conditions may occur. Please check FEMA’s DRC locator at fema.gov/drc for up-to-date information. 

The center is located at: 

  1. Bluefield Disaster Recovery Center

Maple View Church of Christ

194 Robins Rest Rd.                                   

Bluefield, WV 24701

 

Hours of operation:

Wednesday, Jan. 8: CLOSED 

Thursday, Jan. 9: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Friday, Jan. 10: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Closed Sundays 

Survivors do not have to visit a DRC to register with FEMA. You can call 800-621-FEMA (3362). The toll-free telephone line operates seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. You can also register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or through the FEMA App on your phone. 

 The deadline to apply for FEMA disaster assistance is Feb. 7, 2025. 

PLEASE NOTE: If you are a Mercer County resident who applied previously in Virginia for damage from Hurricane Helene, please contact FEMA at 800-621-3362 or online at disasterassistance.gov to discuss your application. Please use the FEMA registration number you were assigned when you applied.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4851 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

W.Va. Disaster Recovery Center remaining closed Wednesday, Jan. 8, due to continued inclement weather

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more