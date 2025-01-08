W.Va. Disaster Recovery Center remaining closed Wednesday, Jan. 8, due to continued inclement weather

CHARLESTON, W.Va.– Due to continued inclement weather, the West Virginia-FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Bluefield will remain closed Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025.

On Thursday, Jan. 9, the DRC will open at 8 a.m. Additional changes based on weather conditions may occur. Please check FEMA’s DRC locator at fema.gov/drc for up-to-date information.

The center is located at:

Bluefield Disaster Recovery Center Maple View Church of Christ 194 Robins Rest Rd. Bluefield, WV 24701 Hours of operation: Wednesday, Jan. 8: CLOSED Thursday, Jan. 9: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closed Sundays

Survivors do not have to visit a DRC to register with FEMA. You can call 800-621-FEMA (3362). The toll-free telephone line operates seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. You can also register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or through the FEMA App on your phone.

The deadline to apply for FEMA disaster assistance is Feb. 7, 2025.

PLEASE NOTE: If you are a Mercer County resident who applied previously in Virginia for damage from Hurricane Helene, please contact FEMA at 800-621-3362 or online at disasterassistance.gov to discuss your application. Please use the FEMA registration number you were assigned when you applied.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4851 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.