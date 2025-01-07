Governor Abbott Names Paup Chair Of Texas Commission On Environmental Quality

TEXAS, January 7 - January 7, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Brooke Paup as chair of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) for a term set to expire on August 31, 2027. TCEQ protects the state's public health and natural resources consistent with sustainable economic development.

Brooke Paup of Austin was first appointed to the Texas Water Development Board in February 2018. She has 19 years of state government experience. Previously she served as the director of legislative affairs for the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts and spent several years at the Office of the Attorney General. Additionally, she served as legislative counsel at the Office of State-Federal Relations in Washington, D.C. under Governor Rick Perry. She was appointed to the Environmental Flows Advisory Group in 2022 by Governor Abbott. She is a council member of the Texas Farm and Ranch lands Conservation Program and member of the State Bar of Texas, Junior League, and Symphony League. Paup received a Bachelor of Arts from Texas A&M University and a Juris Doctor from Texas Tech University School of Law.