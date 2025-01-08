Single Lane Closures at Waikoko Hairpin Turn For Slope Stabilization

Main, News Posted on Jan 7, 2025 in Highways News

LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi — The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of a single-lane closure on Kūhiō Highway (Route 560) needed for emergency slope stabilization. The closure will affect the makai, Hāʻena-bound lane of Kūhiō Highway at milepost 4.7 (Waikoko Hairpin Turn) on Thursday, Jan. 16, through Saturday, Jan. 18, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

This single-lane closure will be in effect 24 hours a day from Tuesday, Jan. 21, through Saturday, Aug. 30.

Traffic in both directions will be maintained by alternating traffic flow through the open lane. Flaggers will be at the site to direct the alternating traffic during working hours. When the 24-hour lane closure is in effect, a traffic signal will be placed to guide alternating traffic. See https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/files/2024/10/waikoko-hairpin-turn.png for the location of the closure.

The closure is needed to begin the slope stabilization. The contractor will be clearing and grubbing the lower slope and shoulder to make room for a barrier that will be installed at the base of the slope. During the 24-hour closure, the contractor will be trimming vegetation on the slope and installing anchor nails and mesh to anchor loose soil to stable underlying rock.

HDOT declared a traffic emergency zone for the area, pursuant to Hawaii Revised Statutes Section 264-1.5, which allows the department to expedite procurement and permitting to construct improvements that protect access to state highways.

For weekly lane closures on Kauaʻi visit our HDOT website https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

