Summary

Company Announcement Date: January 03, 2025 FDA Publish Date: January 07, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared wheat Company Name: Dierbergs Markets Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Premium Home-Style Mashed Potatoes

Company Announcement

Dierbergs is recalling all 16oz Premium Home-Style Mashed Potatoes with a Sell By Date of January 09, 2025. The product carries an undeclared allergen of Wheat. The affected product is identifiable by a label ID number of 92 in the lower left-hand corner above the UPC code.

All the implicated products have been removed from store shelves. Product was distributed to the following stores:

Southroads

Four Seasons

Warson Woods

Manchester

West Oak

Clarkson

Arnold

Lemay

Bogey Hills

Florissant

Market Place

Mackenzie Point

Telegraph

Heritage Place

94 Crossing

Deer Creek

Fenton

Brentwood

Green Mount

Wildwood

79 Crossing

Wentzville

Edwardsville

Lake Saint Louis

Crestwood

The following products are included in this recall:

Item Being Recalled (Name) Size UPC Use by Dates Premium Home-Style Mashed Potatoes Premium Home-Style Mashed Potatoes – 16oz 231220006538 01/09/2025

Dierbergs Markets is working closely with the Food & Drug Administration. No other Dierbergs Branded products are affected by this recall.

Dierbergs Markets is asking consumers who have packages of the product to return them unopened to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Dierbergs Markets at 1-636-532-8884 Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4:30 pm CDT.