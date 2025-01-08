COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
Allergens
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Undeclared wheat
- Company Name:
- Dierbergs Markets
- Brand Name:
-
Brand Name(s)
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Premium Home-Style Mashed Potatoes
Company Announcement
Dierbergs is recalling all 16oz Premium Home-Style Mashed Potatoes with a Sell By Date of January 09, 2025. The product carries an undeclared allergen of Wheat. The affected product is identifiable by a label ID number of 92 in the lower left-hand corner above the UPC code.
All the implicated products have been removed from store shelves. Product was distributed to the following stores:
- Southroads
- Four Seasons
- Warson Woods
- Manchester
- West Oak
- Clarkson
- Arnold
- Lemay
- Bogey Hills
- Florissant
- Market Place
- Mackenzie Point
- Telegraph
- Heritage Place
- 94 Crossing
- Deer Creek
- Fenton
- Brentwood
- Green Mount
- Wildwood
- 79 Crossing
- Wentzville
- Edwardsville
- Lake Saint Louis
- Crestwood
The following products are included in this recall:
|
Item Being Recalled (Name)
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Use by Dates
|
Premium Home-Style Mashed Potatoes
|
Premium Home-Style Mashed Potatoes – 16oz
|
231220006538
|
01/09/2025
Dierbergs Markets is working closely with the Food & Drug Administration. No other Dierbergs Branded products are affected by this recall.
Dierbergs Markets is asking consumers who have packages of the product to return them unopened to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Dierbergs Markets at 1-636-532-8884 Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4:30 pm CDT.
Company Contact Information
- Consumers:
- Dierbergs Markets
- 1-636-532-8884
- Media:
- Mitch McAllister
- 314-209-8500