Washington State Governor-elect Ferguson Reappoints Charlie Clark to Lead the Department of Financial Institutions



DFI Director Charlie Clark

Olympia – Governor-elect Ferguson announced Monday he reappointed Charlie Clark as Director of the Washington State Department of Financial Institutions (DFI). Clark’s reappointment was announced with that of another agency head.

“We are building a state government that will work better to serve the needs of all Washingtonians,” Governor-elect Ferguson said in regard to the reappointments. “I am thankful for these individuals and their continued commitment to improving customer service and serving the people of Washington State.”

The financial services market has changed significantly over the last decade. With new innovative financial products, DFI ensures that it’s regulation of financial service providers is keeping pace with changes in the marketplace. DFI’s staff of 236 currently licenses and regulates more than 300,000 individuals and entities, including banks, credit unions, mortgage loan originators, mortgage brokers, consumer loan companies, escrow agents, payday lenders, securities broker dealers, securities salespersons, investment advisers, and money transmitters. DFI’s mission is to protect consumers and advance the financial health of Washington State by providing fair regulation of financial services and educating consumers to make informed financial decisions.

“It’s critical that our financial services be well-regulated so that all Washingtonians can have confidence in the marketplace.” Clark said. “I am honored to continue to lead the agency with a commitment to consumer protection and fair and effective financial regulation.”

Clark was appointed Director of the DFI on April 1, 2019. He first joined DFI in 2012 and served in the roles of Division of Consumer Services Enforcement Program Manager and Division Director before serving as Deputy Director beginning in November 2016.

Prior to joining DFI, Clark represented the agency as its lead litigation counsel as an Assistant Attorney General from 2005 through 2011. Prior to joining the Attorney General’s Office, he worked as an attorney in private practice.

Clark currently sits on the Board of Directors and serves as Chair of the Conference of State Bank Supervisors, which is a national association for state financial regulators. He previously sat on the Board of Directors of the American Association of Residential Mortgage Regulators from 2014 to 2023, serving as President from 2018 to 2020. He received his undergraduate degree in Accounting and an M.B.A. from California State University, Sacramento. He received his Juris Doctor from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law.