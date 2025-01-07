Methode Electronics, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

​LOS ANGELES, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Methode Electronics, Inc. (“Methode” or “the Company”) (NYSE: MEI) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Methode investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: info@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On March 7, 2024, the Company announced its financial results for 3Q2024, revealing that its Automotive Segment generated only $139.7 million in net sales for the quarter and incurred an $11 million loss from operations. The Company also stated that it was withdrawing its previous guidance, largely due to "operational challenges" at its Monterrey facility, and emphasized that its prior statements regarding the guidance should no longer be relied upon.

Following this announcement, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action, accusing them of failing to disclose material information during the Class Period and violating federal securities laws. The lawsuit is still ongoing.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bars

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.