Commerce partners with DSHS and HUD to house Washingtonians with disabilities in memory of Dan Thompson

Dan Thompson was born with Down syndrome at a time when few thought he could contribute meaningfully to society. Despite numerous attempts from school and medical staff to segregate Dan from society, his family persisted to find developmental resources, advocacy communities, and normative experiences that helped him to thrive. With the support and advocacy of his mother, Dan transcended expert opinions to graduate from a general population high school, volunteer in many positions, and excel at a job in the Microsoft mail room.

Sadly, Dan passed away at 36. Dan was beloved by many, especially amongst development disabilities advocates. In 2005, the WA State Legislature established the Dan Thompson Developmental Disabilities Community Services Account, through which the WA Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) funds community organizations and municipalities to better serve those with intellectual and development disabilities (IDDs).

The Dan Thompson account is a lifeline for individuals with developmental disabilities and their families. Funding has been disbursed 83 times in 18 of Washington’s counties since its first grant solicitation period, funding projects such as upgrading and purchasing accessible facilities, building program capacity to increase community outreach, and delivering evidence-based services that allow individuals with IDDs to thrive as Dan Thompson did. The success of the Dan Thompson account has been noticed by the National Association of State Directors of Developmental Disabilities Services! In 2024, the Dan Thompson account was awarded the Cathy Anderson Award for Public-Private Partnership for following a vision of meaning community integration, living a good life, and person-centeredness.

The Dan Thompson account also funds affordable housing projects for those with IDDs, for which there is great need. As of 2022, more than 37,000 adult Washingtonians faced housing insecurity. Additionally, the rate of housing construction for adults with IDDs in the 2010s has been lower than in previous decades. Individuals with disabilities often depend on specialized affordable housing, as Washington adults with disabilities are nearly twice as likely to experience poverty compared to those without disabilities. Review the DSHS website to learn more about housing needs and socio-economic disparities for those with disabilities in Washington.

Confronting this dearth of affordable and accessible housing supply, the Multifamily Housing Unit within the WA State Department of Commerce partnered with DSHS in 2022, with funding support from US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Section 811 program. Together, they have disbursed more than $16 million to fund the capital construction of new housing opportunities for community members with IDDs, providing housing for 82 individuals across 17 sites in communities like Bremerton, Tacoma, Port Angeles, and Vancouver, WA.

And while much of the work on the Commerce side is bureaucratic, as we ensure that housing projects are compliant with community laws and state regulations, our project managers also see the human impact of these developments. Project Managers in the Multifamily Housing Unit, Scotty Mills and Kim Snell spoke of the father of one resident who had to travel three hours per day for a visit. Now in a group home, his daughter lives in a more home-like environment in community, which allows more time with her family while still allowing easy in-home access to necessary medical services.

Kim and Scotty are hopeful for more of these projects to serve community members with IDDs who would otherwise live in institutions due to complex care needs. Speaking of the work between DSHS and Commerce, Kim says “this collaboration opens the door to get individuals out of institutions”, which aims to improve the quality of life and dignity for future residents.

You can find more news about future affordable housing funding opportunities on the Commerce website.