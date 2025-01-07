Gov. Inslee appoints Todd D. Tinker to the King County Superior Court

WASHINGTON, January 7 - Gov. Jay Inslee announced the appointment of Todd D. Tinker to the King County Superior Court, in one of the two new seats approved by the King County Council, effective January 1, 2025.

Tinker has worked in private practice for more than 28 years, with a focus on medical negligence cases for the last 20 years. He has developed strong leadership and operational management skills, both as an owner, partner and managing member of law firms. His statewide practice has enabled him to help clients in nearly every county in our state.

In addition, Tinker has also been very active in his community, including many years on the boards of the Rotary Club of Bainbridge Island, Kitsap Cancer Services, Montessori Country School Board of Trustees and the Board of Directors and Finance Committee of One Call for All. In 2020, the Kitsap County Bar Association awarded him the Humanitarian Award in recognition of his sustained achievement in the public interest. In 2018, Tinker was awarded the Rotary Club of Bainbridge Island’s Roger Merrifield Award to recognize his commitment to their motto: Service Above Self.

“Todd Tinker is a skilled attorney who has dedicated himself to helping others," said Inslee. "He is well-prepared to serve King County in this role. I'm pleased that he will bring his expertise, work ethic and compassion to the King County Superior Court bench."

Tinker earned his bachelor’s degree from the Washington State University and his law degree from Seattle University.