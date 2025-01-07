Lands' End Announces Participation in the 27th Annual ICR Conference

DODGEVILLE, Wis., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) today announced that the Company will be participating in the 27th Annual ICR Conference, held at the Grande Lakes Orlando in Orlando, FL, on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 with a fireside chat presentation at 1:30 PM Eastern Time. Andrew McLean, Chief Executive Officer, and Bernie McCracken, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the fireside chat.

The audio portion of the fireside chat presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at http://investors.landsend.com. An online archive will be available for a period of 90 days following the fireside chat.

About Lands' End, Inc.

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) is a leading digital retailer of solution-based apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products and uniforms. Lands’ End offers products online at www.landsend.com, through third-party distribution channels, our own Company Operated stores and third-party license agreements. Lands’ End also offers products to businesses and schools, for their employees and students, through the Outfitters distribution channel. Lands’ End is a classic American lifestyle brand that creates solutions for life’s every journey.

CONTACTS:

Lands’ End, Inc.

Bernard McCracken

Chief Financial Officer

(608) 935-4100

Investor Relations:

ICR, Inc.

Tom Filandro

(646) 277-1235

Tom.Filandro@icrinc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.