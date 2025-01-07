Special Olympics Florida and Publix Super Markets Light the Torch for Athletes with Intellectual Disabilities

The 2025 Torch Icon Campaign brings awareness and raises money to support Special Olympics athletes in Florida and throughout the Southeast

CLERMONT, Fla., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Special Olympics Florida and Publix Super Markets are teaming up once again on a mission-driven collaboration to help Special Olympics athletes throughout Florida and the southeast United States.

From January 10 through January 19, 2025, the organizations will hold the annual Torch Icon Campaign at Publix, bringing together Publix associates, customers, and local communities to support more than 75,000 Special Olympics athletes in Florida and beyond. The first Torch Icon Campaign was held in 1993.

During the campaign, customers who visit their local Publix can help support their state’s athletes with a donation. All donors will receive over $25 in coupon savings, including exclusive savings on Procter & Gamble brands like Bounty, Crest, Tampax, Olay, Old Spice, and Pampers. Donations can be made at the register during checkout for as little as $1 or a specific desired amount.

Since 1993, more than $76 million dollars has been raised through the Torch Icon Campaign, helping Special Olympics athletes to develop their physical and mental wellness, demonstrate courage and experience the power of sports with their family, friends and their local communities. Publix has supported Special Olympics Florida and its athletes for more than 50 years.

Publix has a proud tradition of working to improve the lives of people with intellectual disabilities. It employs many Special Olympics athletes and, for decades, has looked at the abilities of every associate.



“We are honored to continue our support of Special Olympics Florida in highlighting the tremendous talents and gifts of its athletes and all people with intellectual disabilities,” said Hannah Herring, Publix media relations manager. “Our associates look forward to the Torch Icon Campaign each year and are proud to support the mission of Special Olympics.”

Special Olympics Florida serves more than 75,000 athletes who compete at the local, state, national and international levels. It provides year-round sports training and competition, critical health screenings, and life-changing leadership programs to its athletes – all at no cost to the athletes or their families. To learn more about the Torch Icon Campaign, please visit www.specialolympicsflorida.org .

Contact: Jim Stratton at jimstratton@sofl.org.

About Special Olympics Florida: Special Olympics Florida provides year-round sports training and competition, crucial health services, and life-changing leadership programs to people with intellectual disabilities, at no cost to the athletes or their caregivers. The organization serves more than 75,000 athletes statewide and seeks to build communities where people with intellectual disabilities are treated with respect and given the opportunities they deserve. To learn more, visit www.specialolympicsflorida.org.

About Publix Super Markets

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 255,000 associates, currently operates 1,390 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. For 27 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s newsroom at corporate.publix.com/newsroom.

