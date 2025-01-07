Caribou Biosciences to Present at 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BERKELEY, Calif., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRBU), a leading clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Rachel Haurwitz, PhD, Caribou’s president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present a corporate update at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 10:30 am PST.

For more information and a link to the live webcast, visit the Events page on Caribou’s website. Webcasts will be available on the Caribou website for 30 days after the event.

About Caribou’s novel next-generation CRISPR platform

CRISPR genome editing uses easily designed, modular biological tools to make DNA changes in living cells. There are two basic components of Class 2 CRISPR systems: the nuclease protein that cuts DNA and the RNA molecule(s) that guide the nuclease to generate a site-specific, double-stranded break, leading to an edit at the targeted genomic site. CRISPR systems are capable of editing unintended genomic sites, known as off-target editing, which may lead to harmful effects on cellular function and phenotype. In response to this challenge, Caribou has developed CRISPR hybrid RNA-DNA guides (chRDNAs; pronounced “chardonnays”) that direct substantially more precise genome editing compared to all-RNA guides. Caribou is deploying the power of its chRDNA technology to carry out high efficiency multiple edits, to develop CRISPR-edited therapies.

About Caribou Biosciences, Inc.

Caribou Biosciences is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing transformative therapies for patients with devastating diseases. The company’s genome-editing platform, including its Cas12a chRDNA technology, enables superior precision to develop cell therapies that are armored to potentially improve activity against disease. Caribou is advancing a pipeline of off-the-shelf cell therapies from its CAR-T platform as readily available treatments for patients with hematologic malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Follow us @CaribouBio and visit www.cariboubio.com.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. contacts:

Investors:

Amy Figueroa, CFA

investor.relations@cariboubio.com

Media:

Peggy Vorwald, PhD

media@cariboubio.com

