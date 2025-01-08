Embedded Auto Insurance Leader Polly to Unveil Professional Insurance Platform at 2025 NADA Show

Polly Logo Over 98% of All Customers Recieve Quotes +18% Higher F&I Gross Profit

The platform will revolutionize automotive dealership’s ability to capitalize on the in-dealership insurance opportunity.

Our cutting-edge technology and unparalleled carrier partnerships ensure that dealerships can unlock new revenue streams while enhancing the car-buying experience for their customers.” — Rick Gibbs, Chief Executive Officer

WILLISTON, VT, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polly, the leading embedded auto insurance platform, today announced the launch of its new Professional Insurance Platform at NADA 2025 to empower dealerships to monetize the insurance process and improve gross profits. The announcement comes as Polly prepares to showcase these updates at the 2025 NADA Show in New Orleans.

Delivering Profits and Closing More Deals

Polly brings a re-imagined professional insurance platform tailored for franchise and independent dealers to NADA 2025. With 2X faster workflow and expanded carrier partnerships, Polly offers car buyers instant online insurance quotes day or night, finds coverage for even hard-to-insure dealership customers, and pays dealerships for each qualified lead.

Insurance Drives F&I Results

By integrating Polly’s platform into their workflow, dealerships can significantly boost their F&I revenue. Data from Polly’s latest Quarterly Report shows that dealerships offering insurance quotes experienced an 18% ($354) increase in F&I gross per vehicle sale compared to those who do not receive quotes.

Polly’s upcoming 2025 consumer study found that 56% of respondents would purchase additional F&I products if they saved $75 or more per month on insurance, underscoring the important role insurance can play in helping dealerships close more deals while maximizing revenue.

Polly’s Revamped Insurance Platform Includes:

• The only in-dealership marketplace with direct products from Geico and Progressive as well as the Polly Agency with our 40+ insurance companies.

• 2X faster buy online workflow, and hundreds of live agents when customers use Quick Quote.

• Insurance anytime, including after normal business hours and on Sundays.

• 98+% of customers receive quotes, no matter their driving history.

• Top referral dollars to dealerships for each carrier qualified lead.

• An average 18% higher F&I gross profit for customers who receive insurance quotes ($354).

• A dedicated performance manager to integrate the Polly platform into existing dealership processes and drive profitability.

• Real-time performance analytics to inform data-driven decisions and optimize dealership operations.

"The Polly Professional Insurance Platform represents a pivotal step forward in our mission to empower dealerships with the tools they need to profit more in today’s competitive market," said Rick Gibbs, Chief Executive Officer at Polly. "Our cutting-edge technology and unparalleled carrier partnerships ensure that dealerships can unlock new revenue streams while enhancing the car-buying experience for their customers."

Experience Polly Professional Insurance Platform at NADA 2025

Dealership professionals are invited to experience the Polly Professional Insurance Platform firsthand at the 2025 NADA Show in New Orleans. Connect with Polly’s team at Booth #3527 or schedule a demo today to see how Polly can transform your dealership’s F&I profitability.

