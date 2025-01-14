Trash Caddies Announces Rebrand to Fido, With Help From 'Kevin' From The Office

Fido

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Your average company rebrand announcement is rarely entertaining, but the team at the company formerly known as Trash Caddies is anything but ordinary.Trash Caddies, the nation's preeminent bin-to-curb valet trash valet services for short-term vacation rentals, recently called on Brian Baumgartner, most notably known as "Kevin" from "The Office," to help them make a big announcement. To Brian's dismay, and despite his attempt to pitch the idea, the announcement was not that the company would be launching on-demand, spill-free guaranteed chili delivery. Rather, Trash Caddies proudly announced a rebrand to Fido The rebrand reflects Fido's ongoing commitment to becoming a holistic solution for all of the menial and mundane operational labor challenges vacation rental operators face. Expanding beyond its trusted bin-to-curb services , Fido now offers customers maintenance inspections, pre- and post-stay inspections, and on-demand junk removal, with additional services set to launch in 2025.“We’re excited to unveil Fido as the next chapter of our company’s story,” said Justin Pera, CEO of Fido. “This rebrand is a better reflection of our mission to make short-term rental operator's lives easier. We want Fido to be, 'A Property Manager's Best Friend.'"For fans of The Office, you can watch the original announcement here. For more information about Fido’s services and expansion plans, visit www.getfido.com , or contact contact@getfido.com.

