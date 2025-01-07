Circana Sales Lift Solution Now Measures YouTube Video Reach and Video View Campaigns

Expanded product offering analyzes new YouTube campaign types and ad formats, including In-Feed and Shorts

Chicago, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana™, a leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior, today announced an expansion of the Circana YouTube Sales Lift Solution, which supports the measurement of Video Reach and Video View Campaigns, including Shorts and In-feed ad formats.

The enhanced solution allows consumer packaged goods (CPG) advertisers to measure additional YouTube ad formats, including In-feed and Shorts, alongside existing formats such as bumpers, non-skippable ads, and skippable in-stream. This expanded capability empowers US CPG advertisers to further evaluate the impact of YouTube ad campaigns on driving sales and maximizing return on ad spend.

Circana’s proprietary measurement software evaluates sales attributed to users exposed to advertising by comparing them to a matched unexposed control group, providing insights into the incremental sales generated by the campaigns. Beyond assessing overall campaign performance, users can analyze the impact more granularly, such as by ad format, creative, audience, and other campaign attributes.

“Advertisers need clear insights into the performance and impact of their media campaigns to make informed decisions and maximize the return on their advertising investments,” said Dave Slowik, executive vice president, Global Solutions, Circana. “This enhancement provides greater precision and relevance, empowering advertisers with actionable insights to drive business growth.”

The enhancement strengthens the comprehensiveness of Circana’s YouTube Sales Lift solution to deliver deeper insights into the effectiveness of advertising on YouTube. By expanding measurement capabilities, advertisers have greater clarity on the performance and impact of their campaigns to enable data-driven decisions that drive meaningful business outcomes.

Circana is the leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior. Through unparalleled technology, advanced analytics, cross-industry data, and deep expertise, we provide clarity that helps almost 7,000 of the world’s leading brands and retailers take action and unlock business growth. We understand more about the complete consumer, the complete store, and the complete wallet so our clients can go beyond the data to apply insights, ignite innovation, meet consumer demand, and outpace the competition. Learn more at circana.com.

