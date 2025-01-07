Submit Release
NOMINEES ANNOUNCED FOR THE PLEASANT GROVE JUSTICE COURT VACANCY  

Pleasant Grove, Utah—The Pleasant Grove Judicial Nominating Commission has selected four nominees for a justice court judge position that will serve Pleasant Grove, Utah. The final candidate will replace Judge Randy Birch who resigned in March.

Following is an alphabetical listing of the nominees followed by place of employment and residence:

  • Brooke Larsen, J.D. Attorney at Law, resident of Draper,
  • Brook J. Sessions, J.D., Justice Court Judge for Lindon City and Wasatch County and Attorney at Law, resident of Heber,
  • Corey Sherwin, J.D., Attorney at Law, resident of Alpine, and
  • Jamie Topham, J.D., Justice Court Judge for Grantsville and Attorney at Law, resident of Grantsville.

A comment period will be held through January 17, 2025. Once application materials are provided to Guy Fugal, the Pleasant Grove Mayor, he will have 30 days to make a final selection. His selection must then be ratified by the Pleasant Grove City Council. To submit written comments about any of the candidates, please email James Peters, Justice Court Administrator, at  jamesp@utcourts.gov.

