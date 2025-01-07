SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors It Has Filed a Complaint to Recover Losses Suffered by Purchasers of BioAge Labs, Inc. Stock and Sets a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 10, 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired stock of BioAge Labs, Inc. (“BioAge” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BIOA) pursuant and/or traceable to BioAge’s registration statement for the initial public offering held on or about September 26, 2024. You are hereby notified that the class action lawsuit Celia Soto v. BioAge Labs, Inc., et al. (Case No. 3:25-cv-00196) has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. To get more information go to:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/bioage-labs-inc-lawsuit-submission-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, on December 6, 2024, BioAge announced that it would discontinue the ongoing STRIDES Phase 2 trial for azelaprag, its lead product candidate, citing safety concerns over elevated liver transaminase levels in participants. This came as a surprise because, at the time of its IPO less than three months earlier, BioAge highlighted azelaprag's potential in patients undergoing obesity therapy with incretin drugs.

Following this news, BioAge’s stock price declined from $20.09 per share on December 6, 2024 to $4.65 per share on December 7, 2024.

If you suffered a loss in BIOA stock, you have until March 10, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

Legal Disclaimer:

