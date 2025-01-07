Governor Mills Announces 2024 Maine Hire-A-Vet Campaign Exceeds Veterans Hiring Goal

MAINE, January 7 - Back to current news.

January 7, 2025



Governor also congratulates five Maine employers for earning national recognition for their efforts to recruit, employ, and retain veterans

Governor Janet Mills announced today that her Administration's 2024 Maine Hire-A-Vet Campaign resulted in the hiring of 191 veterans and military family members by Maine employers, exceeding -- and nearly doubling -- the campaign's goal of 100 hires in 100 days.

The 2024 campaign resulted in placements in good-paying jobs located in all sixteen counties, including 40 women veterans, at an average hourly wage of $28.31. Employers hiring the most veterans included Bath Iron Works, Northern Light Health, and the State of Maine.

The annual 100-day campaign is a partnership between the Maine Department of Labor and its CareerCenters, Destination Occupation, and Maine Bureau of Veterans Services. The campaign has connected more than 1,900 employers with over 2,100 veteran-hires since its inception in 2015.

"Military training often provides veterans with great transferable skills and leadership qualities that make them high-quality employees, and thanks to our Hire-A-Vet Campaign, nearly 200 veterans and military family members are now employed in good-paying jobs in every Maine county," said Governor Janet Mills. "I am proud of my Administration's work to connect veterans with Maine employers, and we will continue to work hard to ensure that those who have served have meaningful and rewarding career opportunities here in Maine."

"Congratulations to the Maine Hire-A-Vet team for another successful campaign, which resulted in the connection of nearly 200 veterans with Maine employers. This year the campaign traveled to locations across the state, and their dedication benefited both those looking to hire and those looking for the next step in their careers," said Laura Fortman, Commissioner of the Maine Department of Labor. "While we are already looking forward to next year's campaign, employers and job seekers do not need to wait - our CareerCenters provide services for veterans, their families, and employers all year round."

The 2024 campaign held in-person hiring events at the Augusta Civic Center, University of Maine at Presque Isle, Poland Spring, and York County Community College. In total, the four events featured 222 participating employers, 63 participating resource providers, and over 230 job seekers, including veterans and non-veterans.

Governor Mills today also congratulated five Maine employers for earning national recognition by the U.S. Department of Labor for their efforts to recruit, employ, and retain veterans in the workforce.

In November, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) announced that it has awarded the HIRE Vets Medallion to Loring Job Corps Center in Limestone, Career Systems Development Corporation-Penobscot Job Corps Center in Bangor, the City of Westbrook, Concorde Jet Center in Brunswick, and Deer Brook Consulting in New Gloucester. The prestigious award is bestowed annually to employers who exemplify a commitment to employing military veterans.

"Congratulations to these extraordinary Maine employers on earning the prestigious HIRE Vets Medal -- the only federal award given to employers in recognition of their work to employ veterans," said Governor Janet Mills. "I encourage all Maine businesses to follow the lead of these employers and harness the transferable skills, dedication, and commitment to excellence that veterans bring to the workplace."

"We are very honored to be recognized for the second year running with the Gold Medallion," said Deer Brook Consulting President Ande Smith. "As a service-disabled veteran owned small business, we understand what veterans bring to the table for us and our customers. Going to extra mile to ensure that these great Americans are afforded the opportunity to continue their contributions as part of our company is an easy choice."

"We are very humbled and honored to be recognized for the prestigious Gold Medallion," said Roger Felix, Business Engagement Coordinator for the Loring Job Corps Center. "As a residential training and educational center for the future American workforce, we understand what veterans add to our success to the organization, as well as to each of our students. Being a veteran focused organization is an essential hallmark, as we continue to benefit from each veteran and their contributions in making the team, that others strive to become."

The HIRE Vets Medallion is the only federal-level veterans' employment award that recognizes a company or organization's commitment to veteran hiring, retention, and professional development. The program was created by the federal Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing Military Veterans (HIRE Vets) Act of 2017.

More information about the HIRE Vets Medallion Program and a map of award winners nationwide can be found at www.hirevets.gov.

Since taking office in 2019, Governor Mills, the daughter and sister of Maine veterans, has made it a priority to ensure that her administration stands by those who have served in uniform. Governor Mills reestablished Maine's Aides-de-camp positions, strengthened dental care for Maine veterans, and prioritized efforts to help address veteran employment and housing challenges.

Employers looking to hire veterans, and veterans looking for the next step in their career, should reach out to their local Maine Department of Labor CareerCenter. Veterans' representatives are available to connect businesses and individuals with resources, training, and employment opportunities.