Built In Honors ReversingLabs in Its Esteemed 2025 Best Places To Work Awards

ReversingLabs Earns Six Awards on Built In’s Best Places to Work List; Ranks #13 out of 100 Companies Profiled

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReversingLabs (RL), the trusted name in file and software security, today announced that it was honored in six categories at the Built In 2025 Best Places to Work Awards. For the 2025 awards, these recognitions include the U.S. Best Midsize Places to Work and U.S. Best Places to Work. The annual awards program features companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

"We are incredibly honored that ReversingLabs has been recognized as one of the top workplaces in the U.S.," said Mario Vuksan, CEO and co-founder of ReversingLabs. "This distinction reflects the strength of our culture and our dedication to providing meaningful benefits and support for our employees. Like all the companies on this prestigious list, we recognize that our employees are the foundation of our success and the driving force behind everything we achieve."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm using company compensation and benefits data. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

“A supportive and inclusive workplace holds the key to the overall success of a business,” said Kathleen DeShields, Senior Vice President, Human Resources. “This recognition from Built In validates our commitment to creating an environment where people can pursue their passions, grow professionally, and be part of a team that is excited to work together to help the company fulfill its long-term mission."

“Being recognized as a Best Place to Work is a testament to these companies' commitment to building a workplace where individuals and innovation thrive," says Built In CEO and Founder Maria Christopoulos Katris . “At Built In, we understand that great companies are powered by great teams, and this achievement showcases their dedication to fostering a culture of growth, inclusivity, and excellence. Congratulations on this well-deserved honor.”

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is the “always on” recruiting platform that reaches the tech professionals that other leading recruiting platforms don’t. Designed to help companies hire expert tech talent, Built In continuously drives brand awareness with content. Monthly, millions of the industry’s most in-demand global tech professionals visit our site to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers, find the right job opportunities and get hired. Thousands of companies, from fast-growing startups to the largest enterprises rely on Built In. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach technical and expert talent. www.builtin.com

ABOUT BUILT IN’S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In’s annual Best Places to Work program honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. Best Places to Work is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a workplace. https://employers.builtin.com/best-places-to-work

About ReversingLabs

ReversingLabs is the trusted name in file and software security. We provide the modern cybersecurity platform to verify and deliver safe binaries. Trusted by the Fortune 500 and leading cybersecurity vendors, RL Spectra Core powers the software supply chain and file security insights, tracking over 40 billion searchable files daily with the ability to deconstruct full software binaries in seconds to minutes. Only ReversingLabs provides that final exam to determine whether a single file or full software binary presents a risk to your organization and your customers.

Media Contact

Doug Fraim

Guyer Group

Doug@Guyergroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.