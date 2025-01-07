VoltiE Group & partners Acquire Enel X North America Business

Acquisition of Enel X and Flagship JuiceBox products to accelerate EV charging network adoption and accommodate skyrocketing demand across North America

MIRAMAR, FL, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VoltiE Group, an EV charging and infrastructure solutions company, has agreed to provide technology solutions for the Group of Partners involved in the acquisition of Enel X North America, a leader in EV charging hardware and software serving the utility, automotive, consumer, and retail sectors. This strategic acquisition includes over 110,000 active charging stations in the USA, positioning VoltiE Group to address surging demand for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in North America. "This acquisition will enable VoltiE Group to expand its footprint across North America and includes significant US-based charger inventory, streamlining supply chain and facilitating rapid deployment for our distributors, retailers, and strategic partners," said a representative from Owner Relations at VoltiE Group “JuiceBox has been a trusted charging solution since its launch in 2014, allowing EV drivers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 510 tons to date —equivalent to 1.3 million miles driven by gasoline-powered vehicles.”

Through this acquisition, Enel X’s premier product, the JuiceBox series of Level 2 and 3 chargers, will continue under its established brand name, now managed by the VoltiE Group team and featuring an intuitive, revitalized app experience for both VoltiE and JuiceBox customers. Enel X Way charging stations are utilized every 2.6 seconds, underscoring their popularity among North America’s rapidly growing base of EV drivers. The acquisition also enables VoltiE to bring their B-to-B supply chain and management software in-house, enhancing their capacity to support a growing customer base. VoltiE’s expansion comes as National EV sales rose 88% across North America in the fourth quarter of 2021 and has continued to grow with all major car manufactures introducing or moving to an all-electric or hybrid-based models. With more than 110,000+ charging stations deployed across North America by ENEL X, VoltiE Group aims to take the current opportunity & significantly scale this network to meet rising consumer demand and bolster infrastructure for sustainable transportation. The JuiceBox business line we believe will continue to operate subject to implementation of a new OS with VoltiE’s other operations, and existing JuiceBox customers will soon transition to an updated management platform, ensuring seamless use of their EV charging equipment.

About VoltiE Group

Founded in 2023 with headquarters in Miramar, Florida, Voltie Group is rapidly expanding North American EV charging networks in both the public and private sectors to meet the growing demands of the EV revolution. By bridging the infrastructure gap, VoltiE is supporting a cleaner, more sustainable future while creating growth opportunities for our partners. voltiegroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

