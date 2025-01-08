LearningRx Shreveport Renews Board Certified Cognitive Center™ Designation, Enhancing Services for All

LearningRx Shreveport, initially achieving its BCCC designation in 2020, renews its training and commitment to exceptional outcomes

Being a BCCC is incredibly important to our clients and staff as we value the authenticity of taking the steps to see all clients through the lens of potential and not disability...” — Donesa Walker, director of LearningRx Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly renews LearningRx Shreveport’s Board Certified Cognitive Center™ (BCCC) designation. The BCCC credential is awarded to organizations whose staff have completed an evidence-based training and certification program focusing on autism, ADHD, anxiety, and dyslexia. LearningRx Shreveport, which originally became a BCCC in 2020, has shown its team’s dedication to providing the best possible outcomes for everyone they work with by renewing their training and designation.

“Being a BCCC is incredibly important to our clients and staff as we value the authenticity of taking the steps to see all clients through the lens of potential and not disability,” says Donesa Walker, director of LearningRx Shreveport. “It takes effort to stay abreast of all the latest in research and procedural techniques to work in a neurodiverse environment with neurodivergent learners of all ages. We are proud to be the best at brain training!”

LearningRx Shreveport has received numerous recent honors, including the Compass Award for “Best in Nation and Internationally” in delivering highest quality cognitive training, Community Impact Award for being a big contributor to their city and community, and Customer Service Award for 16 years and counting of having an NPS score above the average in any industry. These honors highlight the center’s ongoing commitment to creating an environment where all people feel safe, included, and welcomed.

“IBCCES is excited to continue our partnership with LearningRx Shreveport and renew their designation as a BCCC,” shares Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “We hope that this renewal will continue to have a positive impact on everyone who visits the center, as well as the entire community.”

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the industry leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for education, healthcare, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES provides evidence-based training and certification programs created in conjunction with clinical experts and individuals with autism in order to provide professionals serving individuals with cognitive disorders a better understanding of what these disorders are, industry best practices, varied perspectives, and the latest research in these areas.

For more than 35 years, LearningRx has helped more than 100,000 individuals and families work toward defeating learning and life challenges related to ADHD, dyslexia, autism, memory decline, and more through one-on-one brain training exercises delivered virtually and in-center.



About LearningRx

LearningRx, headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is the largest one-on-one brain training company in the world. Their training programs are delivered at more than 60 locations in the U.S. and in 45 countries around the globe (as BrainRx®). LearningRx has helped more than 100,000 individuals and families sharpen their cognitive skills to help them think faster, learn easier, and perform better. In addition to their center-based training programs that partner every client with a personal brain trainer to keep clients engaged, accountable, and on-task—a key advantage over digital brain games—the company also offers online training through real-time videoconferencing. This virtual delivery method allows clients to work from the comfort of their own home while still receiving the benefits of one-on-one brain training with a personal brain trainer. LearningRx's pioneering methods have been used in clinical settings for over 35 years and have been subjected to peer-review in more than a dozen scientific journals. To learn more visit https://www.learningrx.com/our-programs/online-brain-training/

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the field of cognitive disorders - IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders. As the only training and certification program endorsed by The Autism Society of America, one of the largest grassroots autism organizations in the world, IBCCES is committed to increasing the quality of life and services provided to individuals on the spectrum.

