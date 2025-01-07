CentralReach Named to Built In’s Esteemed Best Places To Work List for Third Consecutive Year

CentralReach earns recognition on both 50 Best Midsize Places to Work in Miami and 100 Best Places to Work in Miami lists, highlighting the company’s workplace culture and employer benefits

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralReach, the leader in Autism and IDD Care Software for applied behavior analysis (ABA) and multidisciplinary organizations, has received the honor of being named to two Built In Best Places To Work Awards lists for 2025: Miami Best Midsize Places to Work and Miami Best Places to Work. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers and companies in large tech markets across the U.S. Built In recognizes CentralReach for the third consecutive year, emphasizing the company’s dedication to creating a flexible and inclusive work environment and stellar company culture.

“Being recognized as one of Built In’s Best Places to Work in Miami for the third consecutive year is an honor that truly reflects the heart of CentralReach,” said Chris Sullens, CEO of CentralReach. “This achievement speaks volumes about the dedication and passion our team brings to everything we do to support our mission of providing the leading software and services platform for autism and IDD care. I’m incredibly proud of the culture we’ve built together and know that this award is a testament of that teamwork. I couldn’t think of a better way to start the year!”

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, analyzing company data on compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria such as remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI, and other people-first cultural offerings.

“Being recognized as a Best Place to Work is a testament to these companies' commitment to building a workplace where individuals and innovation thrive," says Built In CEO and Founder, Maria Christopoulos Katris. “At Built In, we understand that great companies are powered by great teams, and this achievement showcases their dedication to fostering a culture of growth, inclusivity, and excellence. Congratulations on this well-deserved honor.”

In addition to being named a third-time Built In Best Places to Work, CentralReach has also been recognized as a Southeast Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Company and a Best Workplace by Inc. in 2024. CentralReach’s inclusive and flexible workplace culture was also recognized by NJBIZ last year, naming the company a Best Place to Work in New Jersey.

For a complete list of this year’s Best Places to Work winners, visit: https://builtin.com/awards/us/2025/best-places-to-work.

About CentralReach

CentralReach is the leading provider of autism and IDD care software, providing the only complete, end-to-end software and services platform that helps children and adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and related intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) - and those who serve them - unlock potential, achieve better outcomes, and live more independent lives. With its roots in Applied Behavior Analysis, the company is revolutionizing how the lifelong journey of autism and IDD care is enabled at home, school, and work with powerful and intuitive solutions purpose-built for each care setting.

Trusted by more than 185,000 professionals globally, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product advancement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the autism and IDD community to propel autism and IDD care into a new era of excellence. For more information, please visit CentralReach.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Built In

Built In is the “always on” recruiting platform that reaches the tech professionals that other leading recruiting platforms don’t. Designed to help companies hire expert tech talent, Built In continuously drives brand awareness with content. Monthly, millions of the industry’s most in-demand global tech professionals visit our site to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers, find the right job opportunities and get hired. Thousands of companies, from fast-growing startups to the largest enterprises rely on Built In. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach technical and expert talent. www.builtin.com

About Built In’s Best Places To Work

Built In’s annual Best Places to Work program honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. Best Places to Work is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a workplace. https://employers.builtin.com/best-places-to-work

