Bybit Officially Launches Physical Card for Brazilian Users, Offering 2% Cashback and Exclusive Perks

Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced the official launch of its Bybit Physical Card, exclusively available to users in Brazil. This unlocks Bybit Card’s full capabilities for virtual and physical payments, better serving users in Brazil and furthering Bybit’s commitment to the market.

The Bybit Physical Card allows Brazilian users to seamlessly integrate cryptocurrency into their daily lives, offering convenience for global spending. Empowering users to make the most of their digital assets, the card provides a 2% cashback reward and supports popular cryptocurrencies such as USDT, BTC, and ETH. Additionally, the card comes with exclusive benefits, including free issuance and delivery, no annual or monthly fees, and Apple Pay and Google Pay integrations. Cardholders may also potentially earn up to 8% APR on eligible balances.

“The Bybit Card saw 3x growth in the number of users since our virtual card roll out in September, we are proud to bring our Physical Card to this dynamic community. By offering innovative solutions like the Bybit Card, we aim to empower our users to unlock the full potential of their digital assets,” said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director at Bybit

To obtain the Bybit Physical Card, users must first apply for the Bybit Virtual Card, which serves as a gateway to the Physical Card application process. The initiative reflects Bybit’s commitment to providing accessible and user-friendly financial tools for its growing user base in Brazil.

New users may still be entitled to the Welcome Offer in Brazil: Deposit 100 USDT, Unlock 150 BRL!

