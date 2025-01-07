Go Rentals CEO Kaye Gitibin Honored at the 22nd Living Legends of Aviation Awards

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Go Rentals is marking a monumental milestone in 2025— celebrating its 30th anniversary of delivering exceptional service and innovation in the aviation and hospitality sectors. To add to this momentous year, Go Rentals CEO Kaye Gitibin has been recognized with one of the industry’s highest honors, receiving the Eren Ozmen Aviation Entrepreneur of the Year Award at the 22nd Living Legends of Aviation Awards. This prestigious award is evidence to Gitibin’s groundbreaking contributions to aviation and his unwavering commitment to service excellence. It’s a celebration of a journey defined by vision, perseverance, and a deep commitment to shaping the future of aviation while inspiring innovation and setting new standards of excellence for generations to come.

The award ceremony, which takes place on Friday, January 17th, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton’s International Ballroom in Beverly Hills, California, will not only celebrate Gitibin’s outstanding achievements but also highlight the company’s impressive legacy and growth over the past three decades.

Hosted by John Travolta, the “Official Ambassador of Aviation,” The Living Legends of Aviation Awards is recognized as the "Academy Awards of Aviation." It celebrates individuals and organizations that have made extraordinary contributions to the aviation and aerospace industries. Joining Mr. Gitibin on the distinguished list of past honorees are legendary aviation pioneers, entrepreneurs, astronauts, record-setters, and celebrity aviators, including icons such as Buzz Aldrin, The Duke of Sussex, and Jeff Bezos.

“This recognition reflects the passion, hard work, and innovation that define the Go Rentals team,” said Kaye Gitibin. “We have worked tirelessly to redefine vehicle rental experiences for private aviation clients, and to be recognized among such transformative figures in the industry is both humbling and inspiring.”

Under Kaye Gitibin's leadership, Go Rentals has redefined personalized vehicle rental services for private aviation travelers, creating a gold standard for convenience, style, and exceptional service. By integrating seamlessly with FBOs (Fixed Base Operators) and prioritizing a service-first ethos, the company has expanded to over 250 locations across the U.S., transforming the way private aviation clients travel on the ground. With ambitious plans for international growth in both Canada and Europe, Gitibin is leading Go Rentals into a future of global innovation while remaining steadfast in its commitment to guest excellence.

Gitibin’s recognition by the Living Legends of Aviation is not only proof of his leadership but also a deeply personal acknowledgment of his unwavering vision for elevating the travel experience. This honor highlights his role in disrupting traditional models, setting a new benchmark in travel, and demonstrating that innovation and heart can reshape an entire industry.

About Go Rentals

Go Rentals sets the gold standard in service as the only Official Elite Rental Car Company recognized by Forbes Travel Guide. Serving over 250 locations across the country, Go Rentals is driven to exceed the needs of travelers with an exceptional selection of high-quality vehicles backed by remarkable, personalized service. Go Rentals was founded in 1995 to meet a clear need for a high-touch, quality vehicle rental service for discerning business and leisure travelers. Since its launch, Go Rentals has grown into a leading rental service company with unrivaled knowledge, experience, and passion for aviation and hospitality.

Media Contact

Jake Feffer

Jakef@bastionagency.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.