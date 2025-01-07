Submit Release
Devon Energy Schedules Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) today announced it will report fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 results on Tuesday, Feb. 18, after the close of U.S. financial markets. The earnings release and presentation for the fourth-quarter 2024 results will be available on the company’s website at www.devonenergy.com.

On Wednesday, Feb. 19, the company will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. CST (11 a.m. EST), which will consist primarily of answers to questions from analysts and investors. A webcast link to the conference call will be provided on Devon’s website at www.devonenergy.com. A replay will be available on the website following the call.

ABOUT DEVON ENERGY

Devon Energy is a leading oil and gas producer in the U.S. with a premier multi-basin portfolio headlined by a world-class acreage position in the Delaware Basin. Devon’s disciplined cash-return business model is designed to achieve strong returns, generate free cash flow and return capital to shareholders, while focusing on safe and sustainable operations. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com.

