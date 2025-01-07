Last Day for Floridians to Apply for FEMA Assistance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Floridians who sustained loss from Hurricanes Milton and/or Helene and have not yet applied for FEMA assistance are encouraged to act quickly. The application deadline is 11:59 p.m. ET today, Tuesday, Jan. 7.

How To Apply for FEMA Individual Assistance

Visit any Disaster Recovery Center to register for assistance. To find a center close to you, visit fema.gov/DRC, or text DRC along with your Zip Code to 43362 (Example: “DRC 32344”).

Call FEMA at 800-621-3362. Lines are open every day and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Apply at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Download and use the FEMA app.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance, go to FEMA Accessible: Applying for Individual Assistance - YouTube.

Homeowners and renters who have already applied for assistance and disagree with FEMA’s decision can appeal within 60 days of the date of the decision letter. FEMA might need more information to continue processing your application. To learn more about how to submit an appeal, go to How to Appeal FEMA’s Decision | FEMA.gov.

In addition, today is the final day for homeowners, renters, businesses, and nonprofit organizations to apply for long-term, low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to cover losses not fully compensated by insurance and other sources. Florida residents and businesses can apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website at sba.gov/disaster.

For the latest information about Hurricane Milton recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4834. For Hurricane Helene recovery information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4828. For Hurricane Debby, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.