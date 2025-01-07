Submit Release
Leading Utilities Maintain Momentum With Business Customers of All Sizes

Escalent Recognizes 24 Utilities as 2024 Business Customer Champions

LIVONIA, Mich., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new Cogent Syndicated report from Escalent finds that business customer engagement with utilities has improved significantly, ending a trending decline that began at the end of 2021. Although all major indices see year-over-year improvement, a significant Brand Trust gain has had the most impact on the Engaged Customer Relationship (ECR) score recovery, with improved scoring related to utility company reputation and business community support leading the index gain.

Those are some of the latest findings of the 2024 Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™ (UTBCE): Business study, which tracks the performance of 78 gas, electric and combination utilities to identify brand and customer experience opportunities and trends in the industry. The report is published semiannually by Escalent, a top data analytics and advisory firm with extensive energy, utility and brand experience.

After reaching a peak of 793 in mid-2021, the business ECR score steadily declined throughout 2022 and 2023 until it reached a low of 766. The score finally turned around in early 2024 and has ended the year at 784.

Even when index scores see significant declines, none has dropped below levels in the second half of 2019, and scores in the second half of 2024 are significantly higher than pre-pandemic.

“While the industry is unable to maintain the pandemic scoring boost seen in 2020 and early 2021 for residential customers, utilities have been able to retain a large portion of that increase for business customers,” said Suzanne Haggerty, director of syndicated research with the Energy industry practice at Escalent.

While the industry has maintained a higher level of engagement with business customers, 24 utilities have ECR scores well above their industry peers and have earned recognition as Escalent’s 2024 Business Utility Customer Champions.

While excelling in metrics throughout the study, Business Customer Champions are performing remarkably well with smaller business customers, which have historically reported lower engagement levels.

“Utilities that develop focused programs, customer service options and communication for small and midsize business customers see higher engagement scores,” Haggerty explained.

For example, the 2024 Business Customer Champions outperform the industry for the perception among business customers with less than $500K in revenue that utility programs help customers save money and energy. Additionally, the Billing & Payment Index score for Business Customer Champions is significantly higher than the industry average and is buoyed by utilities that connect smaller business customers with specialized resources that help them understand their bills, interpret energy rates and find relevant energy-efficiency programs.

Escalent is pleased to name these 24 utilities as our 2024 Business Customer Champions.

Cogent Syndicated 2024 Business Customer Champions*
AEP Ohio Louisville Gas & Electric
AES Indiana National Grid
Ameren Missouri Nicor Gas
BGE Ohio Edison
CenterPoint Energy – South PSE&G
Con Edison Salt River Project
Dominion Energy South Carolina Seattle City Light
DTE Energy Southwestern Electric Power Company
Duke Energy Florida TECO Tampa Electric
Florida Power & Light The Illuminating Company
Georgia Power Virginia Natural Gas
LADWP Xcel Energy – Midwest

*Utilities named as Business Customer Champions are selected based on having Engaged Customer Relationship Index scores in the top decile of the industry, the top score within their respective benchmark segment, or an Engaged Customer Relationship Index score within 20 points of the top benchmark segment score and above the industry average.

The following tables reflect regional peer benchmark Engaged Customer Relationship scores among the 78 utilities surveyed.

East Region Utilities Customer Engagement Performance
Utility brand name ECR score
National Grid 818
BGE 816
PSE&G 813
Con Edison 813
Jersey Central Power & Light 797
PECO Energy 793
PSEG Long Island 787
PPL Electric Utilities 785
West Penn Power 763
Duquesne Light 761
NYSEG 759
Eversource 748
Penelec 748
Appalachian Power 737


Midwest Region Utilities Customer Engagement Performance
Utility brand name ECR score
DTE Energy 809
Ameren Missouri 806
Ohio Edison 802
AEP Ohio 799
The Illuminating Company 791
AES Indiana 790
Xcel Energy – Midwest 790
Ameren Illinois 786
Indiana Michigan Power 786
ComEd 781
Consumers Energy 772
Alliant Energy 770
Duke Energy Midwest 769
Wisconsin Public Service 769
AES Ohio 768
Evergy 766
We Energies 760
OPPD 757
NIPSCO 751
MidAmerican Energy 750


Southern Region Utilities Customer Engagement Performance
Utility brand name ECR score
Dominion Energy South Carolina 836
Florida Power & Light 836
Georgia Power 835
Southwestern Electric Power Company 833
Louisville Gas & Electric 827
Duke Energy Florida 823
TECO Tampa Electric 819
Mississippi Power 814
Duke Energy Carolinas 808
CPS Energy 806
Alabama Power 803
Kentucky Utilities 801
El Paso Electric 787
Dominion Energy Virginia 784
FPL Northwest FL 771
Public Service Company of Oklahoma 770
JEA 765
Entergy 765
OG&E 763
Duke Energy Progress 745


West Region Utilities Customer Engagement Performance
Utility brand name ECR score
Seattle City Light 843
Salt River Project 842
LADWP 835
APS 808
Puget Sound Energy 807
Southern California Edison 796
SMUD 788
Rocky Mountain Power 782
Pacific Power 778
Idaho Power 769
NV Energy 768
Xcel Energy Colorado 757
PG&E 756
NorthWestern Energy 755
PNM 753
Colorado Springs Utilities 752
Portland General Electric 730
SDG&E 589


Natural Gas Utilities Customer Engagement Performance
Utility brand name ECR score
Nicor Gas 817
CenterPoint Energy – South 808
Virginia Natural Gas 806
CenterPoint Energy – Midwest 782
Chattanooga Gas Company 779


About the Cogent Syndicated Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Business study

Escalent conducted surveys among 12,308 business customers of 78 US electric, natural gas and combination utility companies. Utilities within the same region are given equal weight to balance the influence of each utility’s customers on survey results. The Engaged Customer Relationship (ECR) Index is a composite score based upon a 360-degree customer review of how engaged businesses are with their energy utility provider. Scores are composed of ratings across service satisfaction, brand and product experiences. Escalent will supply the exact wording of any survey question upon request.

About Escalent

Escalent is an award-winning data analytics and advisory firm that helps clients understand human and market behaviors to navigate disruption and business transformation. As catalysts of progress for more than 40 years, our strategies guide the world’s leading brands. We accelerate growth by creating a seamless flow between primary, secondary, syndicated, and internal business data, providing consulting and advisory services from insights through implementation. Based on a profound understanding of what drives human beings and markets, we identify actions that build brands, enhance customer experiences, inspire product innovation and boost business productivity. Visit escalent.co to see how we are helping shape the brands that are reshaping the world.

Contact Stephanie Salvadero, 734.838.5192
  stephanie.salvadero@escalent.co

