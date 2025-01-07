Flashtalking by Mediaocean Integrates LiveRamp’s RampID to Power Personalization and Performance without Cookies

Flashtalking becomes the first ad serving platform to leverage RampID for advanced creative optimization, cross-device measurement, and secure ad performance

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediaocean (www.Mediaocean.com), a foundational partner for omnichannel advertising, today announced its deepened partnership with LiveRamp, integrating RampID into the Flashtalking platform for ad serving and optimization. This milestone positions Flashtalking as the first creative ad server to comprehensively implement RampID, enabling advertisers to achieve precision, personalization, and performance at scale without third-party cookies.

“Flashtalking has worked with LiveRamp for many years as an identity and activation collaboration provider for advertisers. By embedding RampID within our ad server, we can go even further to deliver personalization and optimization at the impression level, alongside deeper measurement capabilities,” said Grant Parker, President of Flashtalking by Mediaocean. “This integration marks a turning point for advertisers navigating a privacy-first digital ecosystem, providing the tools they need to futureproof campaigns, improve targeting accuracy, and enhance creative performance.”

The integration allows advertisers to:

Personalize and Optimize Creative: Leverage contextual signals (e.g., location, device, or weather) combined with RampID to deliver relevant creative to LiveRamp’s premier collaboration network, across channels and devices.

Leverage contextual signals (e.g., location, device, or weather) combined with RampID to deliver relevant creative to LiveRamp’s premier collaboration network, across channels and devices. Improve Measurement and Performance: Achieve cross-device reach, accurate attribution, and deeper insights through RampID’s durable, authenticated identity ecosystem.

Achieve cross-device reach, accurate attribution, and deeper insights through RampID’s durable, authenticated identity ecosystem. Transition Seamlessly to a Cookieless Future: Complement existing Flashtalking workflows with end-to-end cookieless connectivity powered by RampID, enabling marketers to adhere to evolving privacy standards while maintaining flexibility and scale across digital marketing.



“Personalization at scale has always been a priority for Princess Cruises, but achieving it without cookies is a challenge,” said Nick Charrow, Director of Media at Princess Cruises. “With Flashtalking and RampID, we recognize the power of combining identity with creative optimization. The integration will make our campaigns not only more effective but also fully future-ready.”

This partnership aligns with Mediaocean and Flashtalking’s mission to connect the silos between creative and media, delivering automation, intelligence, and flexibility to brands and agencies. With RampID, now part of Flashtalking’s ad-serving platform, advertisers can ensure messages resonate with their audiences while being compatible with privacy requirements and delivering measurable results. Advertisers can scale via the 165 demand-side platforms and supply-side platforms that have integrated with LiveRamp’s solutions globally.

“Flashtalking is a leader in ad serving and dynamic creative for advertisers, and with this RampID integration, increases its edge by reducing its dependence on third-party cookies,” said Travis Clinger, Chief Connectivity & Ecosystem Officer, LiveRamp. “By tapping RampID to enable advertisers to deliver relevant, personalized messaging at scale, and leverage LiveRamp’s sustainable authenticated ecosystem, advertisers using Flashtalking can benefit from precision and performance across digital campaigns.”

