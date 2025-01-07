Carterra Ships Its First Ultra Biosensor Platform and Finishes 2024 with Double-digit Growth and Record Revenues

Carterra’s latest instrument enables high-throughput small and large-molecule characterization in traditional and AI-driven workflows

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carterra Inc., the world leader in enabling high-throughput biology, announced today that it has sold and shipped its first Carterra Ultra™ biosensor platform. Announced in September 2024, the Ultra instrument provides a full complement of small and large molecule applications while reprising gold-standard SPR detection, high-throughput, and the minimal sample requirements of Carterra’s LSA and LSAXT systems.

The Ultra shipment was the capstone on a record year for Carterra revenues as well as exceptional, double-digit growth. “We understand that spending and investment in drug discovery technologies—especially capital equipment like ours—has been challenged the last couple of years,” observes Tim Germann, Carterra’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Even so, drug and vaccine discovery groups are focused more than ever on going faster and spending less money to bring life-saving therapies to market—that’s exactly what Carterra platforms enable.”

Capable of characterizing molecules as small as 100 Daltons, initial customers are putting Ultra to work in characterizing molecular glues, PROTACS, DNA-encoded libraries (DELs), kinases, membrane proteins, and ligandability. The Ultra also includes increased speed of analysis, flexible referencing, and new screening software for fragment and small molecule applications. For the first time, investigators can conduct fragment-based lead discovery, small-molecule analysis, and large molecule protein-protein interactions including on- and off-target measurements at industrial scale.

Leading biopharma scientists will be showcasing groundbreaking new data generated with the Carterra Ultra platform this month with presentations at SLAS2025 International Conference & Exhibition and Drug Discovery Chemistry 2025, both to be held in San Diego, California. These talks will highlight the platform's impact on advancing fragment and small molecule drug discovery, while also demonstrating how Ultra enables innovative workflows and accelerates discovery timelines.

“We are thrilled to ship the Ultra platform ahead of schedule—our second new product in as many years,” commented Chris Silva, Vice President of Marketing and Product at Carterra. “Our development teams are hard at work, hitting their stride. I think it’s safe to assume that there’s plenty more where that came from.”

About Carterra, Inc.

Carterra® is a leading provider of innovative technologies designed to accelerate the discovery of novel therapeutic candidates. Carterra's high throughput LSA, LSAXT, and Ultra platforms for monoclonal antibody (mAb) and small molecule screening and characterization combine patented microfluidics technology with real-time High-Throughput Surface Plasmon Resonance (HT-SPR) and industry-leading analysis and visualization software. These systems deliver up to 100 times the throughput in 10% of the time while using only 1% of the sample compared to existing label-free platforms. The LSAXT and Ultra instruments introduce enhancements to Carterra’s flagship product, the LSA, increasing sensitivity and enabling new applications in biotherapeutic discovery and small molecule analysis.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/948a830c-3dc6-46e3-93dd-8e0c88bebde4

The Carterra Ultra™ Unveiled in September 2024, the Ultra sets a new standard with its ability to handle both small and large molecules, gold-standard SPR detection, and high-throughput analysis.

