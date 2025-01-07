Doze Luxury Bedding Launches Crowdfunding Campaign on StartEngine to Expand Product Line and Continue Growth

Luxury Bedding Brand Invites Supporters and Investors to Join its Journey

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doze® , the creators of hassle-free, luxury bedding solutions, has announced the launch of its crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine , showcasing its innovative, easy-to-use duvets designed to elevate comfort and simplicity. The campaign offers customers, supporters, and the public an opportunity to invest in the company and contribute to the next chapter of Doze's development.

A Brand With Proven Success & Recognition

Doze’s journey has seen tremendous growth and awareness since its launch in early 2024, including prominent media recognition on Yahoo! Life , The View , Travel + Leisure , NewsNation and Veranda .

To help fuel the upward trajectory of the brand and its growth, Doze has launched an investment round on StartEngine, one of the leading equity crowdfunding platforms. The brand will use the funds to help continue to develop its line of luxurious, innovative bedding products. Supporters now have the opportunity to invest and contribute to Doze as the company expands its reach and enhances its product offerings.

To mark the launch of the campaign, Doze is offering exclusive perks to early investors who contribute before Jan. 17, 2025. These perks include special investor gifts, exclusive discounts, and other unique benefits.

New Product Launches & Future Expansion:

Since its launch, Doze has introduced several new innovative products and enhancements to its popular line of luxury bedding:

Lightweight Duvet Insert: In September 2024, Doze introduced a lightweight duvet insert ideal for hot sleepers.

In September 2024, Doze introduced a lightweight duvet insert ideal for hot sleepers. New Colors: To enhance its color selection, Doze introduced two new shades: Moss (a rich green) and Dune (a warm beige).

To enhance its color selection, Doze introduced two new shades: Moss (a rich green) and Dune (a warm beige). Coming Soon! Sheets: The brand will introduce sheets to its lineup featuring its exclusive extra-wide 2” elastic edging that helps keep fitted sheets in place. Pillowcases : In the coming months, Doze will add pillowcases that feature a zipper closure, which protects the pillow and makes it easier to insert the pillow than traditional pillowcases.





"At Doze, we're constantly seeking innovative ways to redefine and simplify the bed-making experience," said Bryan Ginberg, founder of Doze. "Our mission is to create products our customers love while designing solutions that enhance everyday living."

How to Invest in Doze

Interested in joining Doze on this exciting journey? Visit the Doze campaign on StartEngine to learn more and invest in the future of comfort today.

About Doze Inc.

Doze has solved the biggest problem in bedding. Designed for the busy, lazy, uncoordinated, or anyone who appreciates a good life hack, Doze simplifies the tedious task of making the bed. No more fights about whose turn it is to change the duvet, no more sleeping beneath a bare insert, and no more crumpled covers. Designed with superior-quality fabrics, a smooth gliding zipper that opens up on three sides, and a proprietary corner snap system that holds the insert firmly in place, Doze puts every corner of the duvet within hand’s reach, for an easier, quicker change. No more stuffing, fluffing, shaking, buttoning, and tying involved. For more information about Doze, please visit www.dozebedding.com or follow us on Instagram or Facebook .

Contact:

Kelly Kaufman

kelly@ksquaredgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.