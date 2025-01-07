NV5 Announces Appointment of Ben Heraud as New CEO; Dickerson Wright to Continue Role as Executive Chairman

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5, a provider of technology, certification, and consulting solutions, is pleased to report organizational changes to its executive leadership. These changes are meant to continue the success in growth and profitability of NV5.

In March 2024, NV5 Founder, Dickerson Wright, was appointed as Executive Chairman of NV5. Mr. Wright will continue indefinitely in this role, in which he is responsible for strategic organic growth initiatives and mergers and acquisitions activities.

Ben Heraud has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of NV5 and will be responsible for the operations of the Company. Ben joined NV5 in 2017 through the acquisition of Energenz, where he was the co-founder and CEO. He has served as the Chief Operating Officer of NV5’s Buildings & Technology group since 2020 and has delivered strong growth and profitability domestically and internationally. Ben has also led the expansion of NV5’s technology and tech-enabled building systems capabilities such mission critical data center services and building digitization. Mr. Heraud earned a bachelor’s degree in energy management from the University of Otago in 2003.

Reporting to Ben Heraud will be the CEO of Infrastructure, Alex Hockman, who has been with NV5 since its founding. Alex is a Professional Geotechnical Engineer with over 40 years of experience managing infrastructure engineering and consulting operations across all 50 states.

Also reporting to Ben Heraud will be Kurt Allen as the President of NV5’s Geospatial business. Kurt joined NV5 in 2019 with the Quantum Spatial acquisition. Kurt is a mechanical engineer and a licensed Professional Land Surveyor with over 30 years of experience managing geospatial and geographic information systems (GIS) sales and operations.

“NV5’s culture is grounded in the firm belief that growth and innovation create opportunities for our employees, our clients, and our investors. We have always strived to be more than just a traditional engineering company. Our rapid growth and industry-leading profitability have been the direct result of tremendous leaders and technical experts developing novel solutions and delivering unique value to our clients. We look forward to the exciting growth opportunities and tech-based innovations that Ben and his leadership team will uncover to drive growth and profitability throughout NV5,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Executive Chairman of NV5.

“It is an honor to be part of a team of 5,000 dedicated technical professionals who work every day to deliver innovative solutions to improve the essential infrastructure that we depend on every day,” said Ben Heraud, CEO of NV5. “As we move forward, we will continue to drive growth and profitability through new technologies, expanded technical capabilities, and a commitment to deliver exceptional value to our clients.”

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of technology, certification, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting utility, infrastructure, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: Utility services, infrastructure engineering, conformity assessment, buildings & technology, environmental health sciences, and geospatial services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

